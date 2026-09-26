What Is Bhajan Clubbing? Know About The Trend Joined By PM Modi As Youth Jam To Devotional Beats | X

Bhajan clubbing is an emerging cultural trend that blends traditional devotional music with the energy and atmosphere of a modern music gathering. Instead of conventional club tracks, participants come together to sing, dance and connect over bhajans, kirtans and other devotional compositions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in Bhajan clubbing, which took place on Friday, September 25, 2026, in New Delhi. Let's understand the concept in brief.

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PM Modi joined Bhajan Clubbing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in Bhajan Clubbing on Friday, September 25, 2026. It is a modern trend where youngsters gather in concert-like settings to sing, clap and dance to devotional songs. PM Modi attended the event on the 110th birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay at a park opposite the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. PM Modi was seen seated in the front row, clapping and playing a tambourine-like instrument.

The concept has gained attention among young people, particularly on social media, where videos from such gatherings show crowds singing along to familiar devotional songs while moving to upbeat musical arrangements. PM Modi later took to social media to share a video of the event. "Bhajan Clubbing in Delhi. Spectacular!" he wrote.

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What is Bhajan Clubbing?

Bhajan clubbing essentially gives devotional music a contemporary setting. Traditional bhajans may be performed with modern instruments, electronic arrangements or faster rhythms, creating an atmosphere that is more energetic than a conventional prayer gathering.

These events are generally designed as inclusive community experiences rather than religious ceremonies. Participants may sing along, dance, clap or simply listen to the music.

How bhajan clubbing began

Bhajan clubbing emerged as a grassroots, spontaneous transformation in the way youthful Indians interacted with traditional devotional music in casual settings such as late-night drives and jam gatherings.