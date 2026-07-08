What Is A Designated Repository? Mizoram's Natural History Museum Earns National Recognition

Mizoram's Natural History Museum Earns National Recognition |

Mizoram's Natural History Museum has been officially notified as India's 21st Designated Repository under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, marking a significant milestone for biodiversity conservation and scientific research in the country.

A Designated Repository is an institution recognised by the Central Government to safely preserve biological resources, including plant, animal, and microbial specimens, particularly those used in research and studies related to India's biodiversity. These repositories play a crucial role in documenting, conserving, and providing access to biological materials for scientific, educational, and conservation purposes.

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Natural History Museum becomes India's 21st biodiversity repository

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified the institution as a Designated Repository under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. It will maintain voucher specimens of selected flora, including pteridophytes and macrofungi, and fauna such as reptiles, amphibians, fishes, moths, beetles, and butterflies. The notification was issued by the Central Government on June 19, 2026, following a recommendation from the National Biodiversity Authority.

About the Natural History Museum

The Mizoram State Museum of Natural History is located in the capital city of Aizawl. It is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the state's rich biodiversity. The museum was established to promote awareness of the region's unique flora and fauna. It houses an extensive collection of preserved mammals, birds, reptiles, insects, butterflies, fossils, and botanical specimens. It serves as an important centre for education, scientific research, and conservation.

What is a Designated Repository?

A Designated Repository is an institution recognised by the Central Government to safely preserve biological resources, including plant, animal, and microbial specimens, particularly those used in research and studies related to India's biodiversity. These repositories play a crucial role in documenting, conserving, and providing access to biological materials for scientific, educational, and conservation purposes.