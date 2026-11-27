Marriage might be on Khloe Kardashian's mind again, but not quite in the way you would expect. The reality TV star recently found herself discussing an unconventional arrangement that has little to do with romance and more to do with companionship, convenience and, apparently, looking fabulous every day. During a conversation on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe joked about being open to a lavender marriage, even spelling out what her potential partner would need to bring to the table.

Khloe Kardashian open to lavender marriage

The topic came up during the November 26 episode of The Kardashians, when content creator Colt Paulsen brought up the idea. Suggesting that Khloe could consider the arrangement, he told her, "You need a man, all your sisters are dating. You can always do the lavender marriage. If you ever need, I'm here."

Khloe didn't dismiss the suggestion. Instead, she played along, responding, "Oh yeah, well, that? I'm down with anytime."

However, the idea seemed to come with a few practical considerations. Speaking during a confessional on the show, Khloe admitted that her interest could depend on how much responsibility the arrangement involved. "Would I have a lavender marriage? There's times, yes, and then other times, I'm like, to take care of one more person? I don't know," she said.

She then delivered the line that caught everyone's attention: "I mean, it depends what that gay man can do for me."

And what would seal the deal? A partner who could keep her looking her best. "Will you make me look pretty every day? Sold. That's all it takes," she joked.

Khloe has been single and celibate since her 2021 split from former basketball player Tristan Thompson, according to the information shared in the episode's coverage. Her comments, however, were made in a light-hearted conversation and do not necessarily mean she is actively planning to enter such a marriage.

But, what is a Lavender Marriage?

A lavender marriage refers to a marriage between a man and a woman in which one or both partners are queer. It is generally understood as a marriage of convenience, rather than one based primarily on romantic or sexual attraction. Such arrangements have often been associated with couples seeking to keep their sexual orientation private in societies where being openly queer could invite discrimination or affect their personal and professional lives.

The term has a particular connection to the entertainment industry. During the early 20th century, especially in Hollywood before World War II, public attitudes towards homosexuality made it difficult for openly queer actors and other celebrities to maintain their careers. Some entered heterosexual marriages to protect their public image and keep their private lives away from scrutiny.

Not every lavender marriage follows the same arrangement. In some cases, both partners are aware of each other's sexual orientation and mutually agree to the marriage. In others, one partner may not know the truth when the relationship begins. The reasons and experiences can therefore vary from couple to couple.

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