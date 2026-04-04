What Do Easter Eggs Represent? Here’s The Actual Reason

Easter Eggs | Canva

Easter Sunday marks the end of the 40-day season of prayer, Lent. Easter, also known as Resurrection Sunday, will be celebrated on Sunday, April 5, 2026. The day celebrates when Lord Jesus rose from the tomb. Easter falls a day after Good Friday. There is a tradition of colouring eggs on Easter Sunday, and Christians follow it with great enthusiasm. But have you ever wondered why eggs are a main source of celebration on Easter Sunday? Keep on reading to know about the celebration and the symbolism.

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About Easter eggs

Easter eggs are one of the most recognisable symbols of Easter, but their meaning goes far beyond decoration and celebration. Traditionally, eggs represent new life, rebirth, and renewal, closely tied to the core message of Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Eggs: Symbol of hope

The symbolism of eggs dates back centuries, even before Christianity. In many ancient cultures, eggs were seen as a powerful sign of fertility and the beginning of life. With the spread of Christianity, this meaning was adapted to reflect the story of Jesus rising from the dead, which symbolises hope and spiritual renewal. Just as a chick emerges from an egg, the resurrection represents new life emerging from what seemed like an end.

Evolution of Easter Eggs celebration

Over time, the practice evolved into the colourful Easter eggs we see today, including painted eggs, chocolate eggs, and elaborate egg hunts for children. While modern celebrations often focus on fun and festivities, the deeper meaning of the egg remains rooted in themes of life, the concept of rebirth, hope, transformation, and fresh beginnings.

Colouring of eggs dates back to 13th century

Meat and alcohol are prohibited during Easter Week, but the tradition of colouring eggs on this day dates back to the 13th century. In the 13th century, eggs were considered sacred during Easter Week and were coloured to symbolise a new ray of hope and life. It is said that just as new life emerges from within an egg, Jesus Christ was resurrected in the same way. This is why the tradition of decorating Easter eggs on Easter Sunday is still followed today.