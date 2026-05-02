What Causes White Patches? Ayurveda Insights On Vitiligo

Melanin is the pigment that gives our skin its colour and helps protect it from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Our skin has three main layers: the outer epidermis, the middle dermis, and the inner hypodermis. Melanin is produced where the epidermis meets the hypodermis. The epidermis contains two types of cells: keratinocytes and melanocytes. Melanocytes have small structures called melanosomes that make melanin. This melanin then spreads through the body via keratinocytes, helping shield us from ultraviolet radiation.

What is vitiligo?

Leukoderma, also known as vitiligo, appears as white patches or spots on the skin. Though these patches often show up on the hands and feet, they can also spread to other body parts. They are caused when melanocytes die, which in turn, stops melanin from being produced. Some people may also experience swelling in their hands, redness, or rough skin.

Generally, vitiligo and leukoderma are often considered the same. But leukoderma results from physical injury or trauma. Vitiligo comes under the autoimmune disease section. While leukoderma requires the skin to face early injury, vitiligo forms due to hormonal imbalances, allergies to chemical substances, regular bouts of jaundice or typhoid, emotionally traumatic events, or long-term use of antibiotic drugs.

Treatment rules for both involve the administration of pigmentation-enhancing and immunity-boosting medications. One cannot differentiate between them. Modern medical practice and treatment mostly give steroids or medications to control the immune system. But they often have adverse side effects, such as the death of skin cells or excessive hair growth.

Introducing Patanjali Melanogrit

Patanjali, through extensive research at Patanjali Research Foundation, offers Patanjali Melanogrit, the first-of-its-kind herbo-medicinal medicine developed from purified herbs such as bakuchi, khadir, manjistha, amaltas, ras manikya, and tamra bhasma. It strictly follows the ancient Indian medicinal traditions to treat these skin disorders and lower any related socio-economic impact.

Researchers used High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) technology to discover specific ‘signature phytometabolites’ that directly cause the return of melanin production. They wanted to know the real elements beneficial for these illnesses as per Ayurvedic scriptures and confirm that the formulation contains all the elements in the right and required amounts.

Later, the tissue cultures for cellular testing helped researchers confirm that Melanogrit doesn’t have adverse skin effects or damage. They observed that upon giving Melanogrit, the fibre-like structures in the cells called 'dendrites' showed high extension. These dendrites determine the level of cellular connectivity, thus allowing the effective transfer of melanin between cells.

The detailed melanin synthesis process is decided by the chemistry between three distinct proteins or enzymes. Researchers also see the gene expression among the enzymes. The result was that during vitiligo and leukoderma, Melanogrit corrected the condition in a dose-dependent manner, thereby validating the drug’s effectiveness.

Patanjali Melanogrit is the foolproof Ayurvedic drug to treat white patches, thanks to the extensive research of Patanjali Research Foundation.