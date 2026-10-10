West Bengal's Durga Puja Festival: Kolkata's Eden Gardens To Witness World Record With 3000 Dhaks Beating Together During Mahalaya Celebrations |

Kolkata is gearing up for an extraordinary start to the Durga Puja festivities, with the iconic Eden Gardens set to host a grand Mahalaya celebration on Saturday, October 10. The spectacular event will bring together 3,000 traditional dhakis, the rhythmic beats of Bengal's beloved dhak drums, and a drone show featuring 3,000 drones, in an ambitious attempt to create a world record.

The grand inauguration of Durga Puja 2026 is expected to begin around 7 pm, bringing together approximately 6,000 artists for an evening celebrating Bengal's rich cultural heritage. Alongside the mass dhak performance, the programme will feature a light-and-sound spectacle, a laser show, aerial drone formations and fireworks, turning the cricket stadium into a vibrant stage for the festive season.

Videos of thousands of dhakis rehearsing together at Eden Gardens have already attracted attention on social media. The synchronised performance is expected to be one of the evening's biggest highlights, showcasing the energy and tradition associated with Durga Puja in West Bengal. The drone display, meanwhile, is expected to add a contemporary visual dimension to the celebrations.

The event coincides with Mahalaya, an important day in the Bengali Hindu calendar that marks the transition from Pitru Paksha to Devi Paksha. It signals the beginning of the countdown to Durga Puja and is traditionally associated with invoking Goddess Durga and welcoming her arrival on Earth. For many Bengali households, Mahalaya begins with the early-morning broadcast of Mahishasura Mardini, a devotional programme celebrating the goddess's victory over the demon Mahishasura.

Durga Puja, which combines devotion, art, music and community celebrations, is among West Bengal's most significant annual festivals. With thousands of performers and an ambitious blend of traditional music and modern technology, the Eden Gardens spectacle aims to give the 2026 festivities an unforgettable opening.