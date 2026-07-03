West Bengal’s Chandannagar Jolbhora Sandesh Gets GI Tag; Everything To Know About This 220-Year-Old Heritage Dessert

West Bengal’s Chandannagar Jalbhara Gets GI Tag |

The iconic Jolbhora Sandesh from Chandannagar in West Bengal's Hooghly district has officially received the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, recognising its unique origin, traditional preparation, and centuries-old cultural significance. The sweet, believed to be over 220 years old, is one of Bengal's most celebrated delicacies and is closely associated with Chandannagar's rich culinary heritage. On June 26, 2026, the Jolbhora was awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

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GI recognition for Jolbhora Sandesh

Chandannagar’s Jolbhora gets GI tag on June 26, 2026. The sweet was made by Suriya and his son Siddheshwar Modak. While the sweet is prepared and enjoyed across various parts of the state, this certification acknowledges its origins in this city in the Hooghly district and its legacy.

About Jolbhora Sandesh

Jolbhora Sandesh is famous for its distinctive preparation. Made from fresh chhena (cottage cheese) and sugar, the sweet contains a hidden pocket of liquid nolen gur (date palm jaggery syrup) or sugary syrup inside. The soft outer layer conceals the liquid filling, which bursts in the mouth when bitten, making it unlike any other traditional Bengali sweet.

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How Jolbhora Sandesh came into existence?

The origin of Jolbhora Sandesh is rooted in local legend and playful tradition. According to local history, the delicacy was first created around the early 19th century by renowned confectioner Surjya Kumar Modak. According to popular belief, this cultural practice led to the creation of the sweet in 1818.

The zamindar of Telenipara in Hooghly asked confectioner Surjya Kumar Modak to create a sweet that could trick the new son-in-law, at a request of his wife and daughters. After many trial and error, he finally invented the sweet as a surprise treat for his son-in-law during a family celebration.

When the unsuspecting son-in-law took a bite, the syrup, filled inside the sweet, spilt out, soaking his clothes and fulfilling the playful plan. The sweet was then named 'Jolbhora'. The innovation soon became immensely popular and has since remained synonymous with Chandannagar.