Wellness And Ayurveda In India: A Guide To The Best Retreats And Spas

A balance in your life is very important to ensure a contented feeling. Vacations can give relief from the stressful life schedule. Therefore, you will find several wellness resorts for your refreshment. Along with your body, your mind also needs some rest. Give attention to the needs of your mind too. Arrange for a splendid trip to the wellness and ayurveda centres for a grand treat to your body. Furthermore, you will get the best retreatment centres in India. Book the flight tickets to India today and proceed with your marvellous trip.

Are you unaware that the best spas in India give a heavenly feeling? Take a look at this informative guide. Enjoy a luxurious treatment amidst the picturesque visions of the surroundings.

The Best Wellness Centers In India

You have to reconnect with your soul and feel the serenity from within. India's best wellness resorts promise to provide a rejuvenating experience. Ayurvedic care is excellent, and you will soon fall for this unique treatment.

Please go through the list of the best spas and wellness centres in India for a delightful experience.

Ananda Ayurveda Resort & Spa

This splendid spa is located in the abode of the Himalayas. Moreover, the spectacular visions of the Sal trees surrounding the region will make your tensions vanish instantly. Maharaja's Palace Estate of Tehri Garhwal is the home of the resort spreading over 100 acres. Moreover, you can enjoy the rippling sounds of the River Ganges flowing down and the beautiful city of Rishikesh. Rs. 25,000/- is the average cost for every night.

Features:

- 80 spa therapies

- Experienced Therapists and Instructors

- Help from Yoga trainers and Doctors

- Suggestions from Nutritionists

Amanbagh

Are you looking for a secluded region to have a remarkable retreating venture? Amanbagh's location is a stunning choice for you. Being situated among the murky mountains and deep forests, Amanbagh provides herbal therapies to the guests. Every special program is devised as per individual needs. Moreover, you can follow the prescribed Ayurvedic diet to maintain the balance between the body and the mind.

Features:

- Knowledgeable yoga trainers

- Ayurvedic Physician

- Individual programs and effective sessions

- Perfect backdrop

- Tiger-habited forests

Vana Wellness Resort

Dehradun presents another luxurious spa resort in the form of Vana Wellness Resort. Enjoy harmonious living with a mesmerising environment and incredible wildlife. Water harvesting is possible on this property. Around 21 acres is the total area of the land. The retreat centre also ensures eco-friendly techniques for waste management.

Furthermore, you will have a refreshed mind with unique therapies and meditation sessions. You can take a flight or train from Dehradun. The cost is around Rs. 25,000 for a night.

Features:

- Specialised in Sowa Rigpa

- Peaceful environment

- Eco-friendly waste management

Six Senses Fort Barwara

You can escape to the land of the Rajput rulers and incredible forts by visiting Jaipur. It nurtures Six Senses Fort Barwara with all the retreating facilities. The fort belongs to the 14th century and attracts visitors for its majestic architecture. Moreover, wellness fanatics can spend some notable moments here and indulge in various wellness activities and programs.

Features:

- Royal style of living within the fort

- Traditional approach for a wellness retreat

- Special focus on ayurvedic sessions

SOUKYA Holistic Health Centre

Soukya provides the best healing methods, only 21 Km away from Bangalore. Often travellers come here to take a break from the hectic corporate life in the Electronic City of India. Furthermore, you can also be satisfied by taking an afternoon walk in the Ayurvedic garden. The surroundings are genuinely magical, with the birds chirping around and the astounding looks of Mother Nature.

Features:

- Sessions of Ancient philosophies on healing techniques

- Amazing views of sunrise

- Ideal sanctuary for wellness enthusiasts

Atmantan Wellness Resort

A luxury wellness centre spreads over an area of 40 acres. Ayurvedic treatments are significant in this resort of Pune. Achieve your target of being fit by applying a fusion of western and ayurvedic treatments. You will need around Rs. 25,000 for every night.

Features:

- High tech gymnasium

- Yoga and Dance studios

- Saltwater pool

- Physiotherapy wing

Niraamaya Wellness Retreat

This is a waterfront resort overlooking Lake Vembanad of Kumarakom. You will have a tranquil ambience as the coconut trees provide a perfect space for living. Additionally, the scenery of the lush green fields will impress you for 8 acres at a stretch. You need to cover a distance of 48 Km from Kumarakom to reach Cochin airport and then take the flight.

Features:

- Luxuries view of the lake and surrounding pathways

- Attractive yoga therapies

- Detox Wrap facility

- Aromatherapy spa

Conclusion

The wellness resorts can leave a positive impact on your life. Therefore, without a doubt, get the flight tickets to India today if you want a splendid spa treat. A few days in the middle of the greeneries and serene water bodies will surely keep you happy and relaxed.