'Well Behaved, Articulate Girl': Shaina NC Pens Heartfelt Note For Devendra & Amruta Fadnavis' Daughter Divija

Politician Shaina NC recently shared unseen moments from Supriya Sule's daughter Revati Sule's Mumbai wedding, but it was her heartfelt message for Divija Fadnavis that truly caught everyone's attention. Taking to Instagram, Shaina posted candid photographs from the celebrations featuring Amruta Fadnavis and her daughter Divija, and penned an affectionate note for the young star kid, daughter of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and singer-social activist Amruta Fadnavis.

Calling Divija a graceful and grounded young woman, Shaina wrote, "My dear Divija Fadnavis, a beautiful, well-behaved, humble, articulate girl you have grown up into, compliments to @devendra_fadnavis and @amruta.fadnavis for instilling the values and upbringing 🙏🙏 #divijafadnavis."

Take a look:

But it wasn't just the heartfelt caption that had people talking. Fashion enthusiasts were equally smitten by the mother-daughter duo's coordinated ethnic looks.

Amruta Fadnavis looked radiant in a shimmering blush pink lehenga featuring a flowing skirt, a statement blouse and an embellished dupatta that added extra sparkle to the ensemble. She accessorised the look with a dazzling diamond choker, matching earrings and a delicate bracelet. Her beauty look stayed soft and elegant with rosy cheeks, shimmering eye makeup, pink lips and a tiny bindi. Open hair styled with a side parting completed her festive avatar.

Matching her mother's elegance, Divija opted for an equally stunning lehenga in a similar colour palette. Her outfit featured intricate floral embroidery on the skirt, paired with a deep-neck blouse and an embellished dupatta. She accessorised with a statement diamond necklace, dangling earrings and stacks of pink-and-silver bangles.

Keeping her makeup fresh and youthful, Divija chose soft pink eyes, glowing skin and nude lips, while her hair was styled in a simple middle-parted open hairstyle.