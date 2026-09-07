Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From September 7 - 13, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week may bring an emotional truth to the surface, especially around relationships or a situation that has caused disappointment or hurt. You are advised to allow yourself to process your emotions rather than pushing them aside. Things are, however, beginning to move forward. Travel and movement are indicated. A significant change is in progress and could bring you towards more fulfilling emotional connections. Some of you may focus on long-term commitment, family or building greater security. Partnerships and one-to-one connections are strongly highlighted.

Taurus

Dear Gemini, this week brings a strong focus on confidence, self-expression and stepping into your power. You may feel more attractive, creative and willing to take charge of situations, while a romantic or emotional offer could also come your way. Some of you may reconnect with friends, attend social gatherings or enjoy more light-hearted interactions. You are advised to find a balance between taking action and allowing things to unfold naturally rather than rushing into anything. Progress may be steady rather than immediate, particularly around work or finances. You may deal with authority figures, institutions or government organisations.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings a turning point, with circumstances beginning to shift in ways that may open up new possibilities. You are encouraged to trust your emotional intelligence and intuition while remaining observant of what is happening around you. Some of you may receive news, a message or information that pushes you to think seriously about your next steps. Communication and dissemination of information shall be an important part of your work right now. Learning new skills is also highlighted. Progress could seem slow but will be steady. You may also feel the need to hold on to your resources and be more careful with your finances. Try not to remain too closed off.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, this week brings a sense of resilience and the need to protect your energy. You may feel guarded or cautious, but an emotional offer, message or new opportunity could help soften your outlook. Some of you may be stepping into a more confident and independent phase, with a strong focus on your work, finances, appearance or personal goals. Your confidence and ambition are likely to rise, encouraging you to take charge and pursue what you want. At the same time, you may feel restless and ready for a change, with some of you deciding to walk away from a situation that has become emotionally draining. Try to focus on healing and recovery. Stay hydrated during this phase.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week brings growth, renewal and fresh new beginnings. The word ‘rebirth’ is strongly highlighted. If you have been thinking of starting something, this is your chance. Trust your intuition, especially when navigating competition, disagreements or situations where not everyone may be on the same page. Your emotions could run high during this phase, hence, try to quiet your mind using grounding, meditative or calming techniques. Some of you may need to become clearer about your expectations, particularly in matters of relationships and important choices.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings healing that could come after the ending of a difficult or exhausting chapter. Take time out to allow your mind and body to recover. You may experience nostalgia, and a work opportunity may return for some of you. It is a good time to create structure and discipline in your life. There is also a strong focus on stability, long-term security and making practical choices for your future. Partnerships are highlighted, with some of you exploring a meaningful connection or considering whether a relationship has the potential for long-term commitment.

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Libra

Dear Libra, this week brings a strong focus on independence, self-worth, work and creating greater stability for yourself. You may put more effort into your work or develop your skills. A new work, financial or learning opportunity could come your way, along with support or assistance from someone around you. However, you may feel uncertain or overthink whether you are ready to take it up. Do not allow self-doubt to hold you back. Some of you may need to pause and look at an emotional situation from a different perspective before making a decision. You are encouraged to recognise your own abilities, accept the support available to you and trust that you have what it takes to build something stable and fulfilling for yourself.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week brings a strong focus on moving forward and taking charge, but you may feel like you are carrying a lot of responsibilities. You are advised to pace yourself and avoid taking on more than you can realistically manage. There is a strong focus on structure, commitments, work and creating greater stability in your life. You may feel more confident, ambitious and ready to lead, while your intuition is also likely to be particularly sharp. Some of you may be more sensitive than usual and could absorb the emotions or energy around you. Trust your intuition and make sure you give yourself enough time and space to rest and recharge. Move forward with determination, but do not forget to look after yourself along the way.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a strong focus on emotional maturity, balance and understanding your feelings without allowing them to overwhelm you. You may feel more sensitive and emotionally attuned, while also becoming clearer about what you truly want. This period also highlights independence, self-worth and creating greater stability for yourself. Trust your intuition, especially when you are faced with choices or situations that require you to listen to your inner voice. You are advised to maintain your emotional balance while pursuing your goals. Allow yourself to move forward, but do so from a place of inner clarity rather than emotional impulse.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings a strong focus on stability, finances, work and building something substantial for your future. You may feel more determined to take charge of your circumstances and create greater structure and security in your life. However, you may also need to pause and reassess some of your ideas or plans. The energy of ‘cross pollinate’ is highlighted, encouraging you to explore new ideas or learn from people and situations outside your usual circle. Partnerships are also strongly highlighted, with some of you experiencing a significant transformation in an important relationship. An old pattern may need to end to make space for a healthier and more fulfilling connection.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week brings a sense of emotional fulfilment and the possibility of seeing something you have been hoping for slowly take shape. Progress may be steady rather than immediate, particularly around work, finances or a personal goal, so remain patient and consistent. You may also need to be more clear, direct and objective about what you want, especially if you have been carrying too many responsibilities. Some of you may be at an important crossroads in a relationship or partnership, where a decision needs to be made based on what is genuinely fulfilling for you. Listen to your emotions, but do not allow them to cloud your judgement.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week may bring a sense of emotional dissatisfaction, boredom or feeling disconnected from what is happening around you. You may question whether a situation is truly fulfilling, while also being cautious about what is being offered to you. Be mindful of unclear intentions or information that may not be immediately visible, and trust your intuition if something does not feel right. Some of you may be ready to walk away from a situation that has become emotionally draining, even if it means stepping away from conflict or familiar circumstances. You are asked to take charge of your life and make decisions that support your long-term future. A significant chapter may be coming to an end.