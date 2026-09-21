Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From September 21-27, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week try to slow down and organise your thoughts. Spend some time reflecting so you can figure things out properly instead of juggling multiple possibilities. Some of you may have felt like you were stuck at a crossroads and may have to balance quite a bit. There is a strong focus on work, learning and collaborations, with some of you putting consistent effort into developing your skills or building something with others. There is also spiritual energy surrounding you during this phase, making meditation or any mind-calming techniques helpful. Some of you may need solitude to get over a heartbreak or a health issue. You will be able to get over discomforting issues during this period.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week may bring emotional dissatisfaction, boredom or disinterest. Some of you may feel like you are stuck and unsure about what you really want. A commitment could be tested during this phase. Be mindful of unhealthy attachments or patterns that may be keeping you from seeing things clearly. A new work, financial or learning opportunity could come your way, giving you something practical to focus on. Try to overcome the obstacles in your way rather than allowing temporary frustration or emotional dissatisfaction to hold you back. There is potential for emotional fulfilment and happiness, but you may first need to understand what is genuinely important to you and make the necessary changes.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week be careful about unclear intentions, information being withheld or situations where you may not have the complete picture. Overthinking or anxiety could make things seem worse than they actually are, so try not to jump to conclusions. Some of you may deal with an unexpected shift in plans or circumstances. A situation from the past could resurface, bringing back old memories or emotions. You may need to think on your feet and respond quickly, particularly if things do not go as planned. At the same time, take action rather than remain stuck in your head. Trust your instincts, stay alert and be willing to adapt.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, this week may bring a lot of thoughts, worries or anxiety, with some of you feeling mentally stuck or unable to see a clear way forward. Be mindful of unhealthy thought patterns, fears or attachments that may be making a situation feel more overwhelming than it actually is. Take charge and do not allow these thoughts to control your direction. You may need to get more information before making an important decision, especially if you currently feel uncertain or dissatisfied with a situation. Some of you may feel emotionally disconnected or bored with something and start questioning things. Try not to make decisions from a place of fear or frustration. Gather the information you need and take control of your thoughts.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week may bring a sense of resilience and the need to protect your energy after everything you may have been dealing with recently. You are asked to step into your confidence and know your worth rather than allowing past experiences to make you doubt yourself. You may gain clarity around a situation or finally understand what needs to be done. At the same time, you could find yourself juggling multiple responsibilities or priorities, so take time to organise things properly. The energy of ‘cultivate’ is highlighted, asking you to focus on what you want to grow and build over time. Meditation or other calming practices could help you stay centred during this phase.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week may bring some conflict, competition or differences of opinion, but you are being asked to look beyond the surface and understand what is actually happening. Your perception of a situation may not necessarily reflect the complete picture, so avoid making assumptions or reacting too quickly. Watch out for unhealthy patterns, attachments or situations that may be keeping you caught in a cycle. However, ‘nothing is wasted’ is highlighted, reminding you that even difficult experiences can teach you something valuable. This is a time of reflection, realisation and making a conscious decision about what you want to do differently moving forward. You may be given an opportunity to break an old pattern and make a better choice. Look at the lessons, release what no longer serves you and allow yourself to move forward with greater awareness.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week brings recognition, progress and a sense of moving towards something you have been working hard for. Your efforts are likely to start showing results, particularly around work, finances or a personal goal. There shall be steady progress through consistency, discipline and putting in the necessary effort. This period brings momentum and encourages you to take action rather than waiting for things to happen on their own. At the same time, you may feel the need to be more careful with your finances, resources or energy and hold on to what you have built. Try not to get too carried away by a sweet emotional offer or message that may come your way. See it for what it is first.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week may bring a strong focus on the past, nostalgia and situations or people that still hold emotional significance for you. Some of you may revisit an old situation or reconnect with someone from your past. However, be mindful of unclear intentions, incomplete information or situations where you may not be seeing the whole picture. Look beyond what you want to believe and understand what is actually happening. You may need to deal with some conflict or differences of opinion, so choose your battles wisely. A new idea, message or opportunity could bring fresh energy. A situation involving support, giving or receiving is also highlighted. Look at the past with greater clarity and allow yourself to move forward without carrying old illusions with you.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a strong focus on celebrations, social connections and spending time with people who make you feel supported and valued. You are asked to trust your intuition, especially when dealing with important decisions or situations where everything may not be visible on the surface. Your career, reputation and responsibilities may require your attention, with some of you stepping into a position of greater authority or taking charge of an important matter. Partnerships are also highlighted. You could carry multiple responsibilities, so be careful not to take on more than you can realistically manage. Know your worth and make sure the effort you are putting into people and situations is being reciprocated.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings a strong focus on finances and creating greater stability for yourself. You may juggle multiple responsibilities or priorities while also trying to build something substantial for your future. There shall be also be a focus on creating financial stability, long-term planning and making practical choices. This phase also brings expansion, growth, greater abundance and fulfilment, even if everything is not happening immediately. You could feel a sense of hope and renewed faith in what is possible for you. You are reminded that you have the skills and resources needed to create the outcome you want. Trust yourself and make the most of the opportunities coming your way.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week asks you to be mindful of conflict, tension or situations where you may feel the need to prove yourself. You may handle multiple responsibilities or try to manage different possibilities at the same time, while also dealing with uncertainty around a situation. Unexpected changes could come your way, so remain flexible and avoid trying to control everything. Your intuition is likely to be particularly strong during this phase, helping you understand what may not be immediately visible. You are reminded that you have the ability to create change and influence the direction of your life. Take charge of your response and your direction, but remain flexible about how things unfold. Do not allow fear or confusion to make you doubt yourself.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week asks you to be clear, direct and firm about what you want, especially when dealing with important relationships or partnerships. You may need to stand your ground and protect your boundaries rather than simply keeping the peace. A significant transformation could be taking place in an important connection, asking you to let go of old patterns and approach things differently. Partnerships are strongly highlighted, and some of you may need to make a bold decision about the future of a relationship or collaboration. You are encouraged to communicate honestly and not shy away from difficult conversations. A positive development around your home life could bring a celebration.