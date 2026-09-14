Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 14th, 2026 To Sep 20th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs |

Aries: Nine of Pentacles

Dear Aries, this week brings a strong focus on how you manage your personal finances and creating your own safe space. You may experience some intense energy as a significant transformation could be taking place.

Nine of Pentacles |

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week brings a sense of urgency and the need to take action, but you are advised to think carefully before rushing into anything. Choose your words and actions carefully and watch out for unclear or deceptive energy.

Knight of Swords |

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings fresh energy, inspiration and the potential for a new beginning. Your confidence and motivation are likely to rise. Review your plans carefully and make sure you have all the information before moving forward.

Ace of Wands |

Cancer

Dear Cancer, this week brings a strong focus on balance, fairness and making decisions with clarity and maturity. You may start to look at situations objectively, particularly in matters involving relationships or important partnerships.

Justice |

Leo

Dear Leo, this week you may need to juggle multiple responsibilities, priorities or options. It would be best to step back and see the bigger picture before making any decisions. Teamwork and collaborations are highlighted.

Two of Pentacles |

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings a strong urge to take action and move forward. Your confidence, drive and ambition are likely to rise, encouraging you to take charge and put more effort into your work or personal goals. Try to feed your curiosity.

Knight of Wands |

Libra: Ten of Wands

Dear Libra, you may carry multiple responsibilities and feel the need to take charge of your circumstances. The energy of structure and discipline is highlighted, so it is important to organise your priorities. Do not be afraid to delegate.

10 Of Wands |

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week is about taking charge and moving forward with determination. You are asked to be fearless and bold. Try to take control of your direction rather than allowing circumstances to dictate your next steps.

The Chariot |

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a strong focus on the past, nostalgia and situations or people that hold emotional significance. You are advised to communicate clearly and look at situations objectively.

Six of Cups |

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week is about starting a new chapter, and that could include exiting something. A transformation is highlighted. There is lots of positive energy entering into your life. Do not shy away from appreciating materialistic pleasures.

Eight of Cups |

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week be mindful of conflict, tension or situations where you may feel the need to prove yourself. Healing is highlighted, asking you to address what still needs to be processed. Be both kind and clear about your boundaries.

Five of Swords |

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week brings fresh energy, inspiration and the possibility of a new beginning. This is going to be a transformative period bringing about change. Be mindful of conflict or competition. Clear the clutter and create space for new things.