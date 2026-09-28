Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 28th, 2026 To Oct 4th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, this week slow down and spend some time reflecting on what you truly want. You may be dealing with a sense of being unsupported or uncertain about your circumstances, but you are encouraged to take charge and create greater structure in your life. Some adjustments may be required. Your social circle, friendships and long-term aspirations may also come into focus, with some of you reassessing the people or groups you wish to associate with. You may need to stand your ground and protect what is important to you, even if others do not completely understand your choices. Take some time to reflect, make the necessary adjustments and focus on building a stronger foundation for yourself.

Taurus:

Dear Taurus, this week may bring a sense of emotional dissatisfaction, boredom or disinterest. You are advised to investigate things properly rather than making assumptions or allowing temporary emotions to influence your decisions. There may be an imbalance in the way you are giving and receiving, particularly in a relationship, family matter or financial situation. Trust your intuition, be objective and pay attention to what may not be immediately visible. Some of you may be focused on creating greater long-term security, particularly around your family, finances or future plans. Be mindful of attachments or patterns that may be keeping you stuck, and do not let pride get in the way of making the changes you know are necessary.

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week be mindful of unclear intentions or situations where you may not have the complete picture. You may be moving away from a difficult or complicated situation. A significant transformation could be taking place, bringing an end to an old chapter and making space for greater fulfilment. Your hard work is beginning to pay off, and a new work, financial or learning opportunity could come your way. Helpful people may also play an important role in helping you, so do not hesitate to accept support when it is offered. Some of you may finally be ready to close the door on a difficult or exhausting chapter. Trust the process, take the lessons with you and allow yourself to move towards something more fulfilling.

Cancer:

Dear Cancer, this week may bring a lot of thoughts, worries or anxiety, with some of you feeling mentally overwhelmed or unable to see a clear way forward. Take action rather than allowing fear and overthinking to keep you stuck. A new work, financial or personal opportunity could come your way, giving you something to move towards. Some of you may need to walk away from a situation that has been emotionally draining and focus on making progress. This is a phase of reclaiming your power and taking greater control over the direction of your life. You have the ability and resources to create the changes you want, so do not underestimate yourself.

Leo:

Dear Leo, this week may bring the need to be resilient but there is also a strong focus on emotional fulfilment and happiness. You may feel like you have been dealing with something for a while and need to be patient before seeing the results you are hoping for. Progress may be steady rather than immediate, particularly around work, finances or a personal goal. You are asked to remain hopeful even if something currently seems difficult to achieve. You may need to spend more time at home or pause to rest before taking action, as this may not be the right time to push ahead with certain plans. Use this phase to visualise what you want and prepare yourself. Allow things to unfold in their own time.

Virgo:

Dear Virgo, this week may bring some tension, competition or differences of opinion with people around you. However, you are closer to achieving your goals than you may realise, so do not allow temporary conflicts or disagreements to distract you from what you are working towards. Your confidence, ambition and determination are likely to rise, pushing you to take charge and move things forward. Partnerships and one-to-one connections are also highlighted, with some of you needing to find a balance between taking the lead and working together with another person. Avoid unnecessary power struggles and focus on what actually needs your attention.

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week brings recognition, progress and the feeling that your hard work is finally beginning to pay off. You may see positive developments around work, finances or something you have been building towards. A sudden change or unexpected development could shift your plans, but this may ultimately help you move away from an old situation and make space for something new. The energy of transformation is strongly highlighted, so do not be afraid of changes that may initially feel disruptive. You are being reminded that there is no need to worry unnecessarily about what is unfolding. Trust the progress you have made.

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, this week again the focus is on your past, nostalgia and situations or people that still make you emotional. However, a new beginning is also strongly highlighted, with some of you feeling ready to approach an old situation differently or move towards something completely new. This is a favourable phase for taking a step forward, but you are advised to maintain balance and use your judgement before making important decisions. You are asked to have a clear, honest conversation or look at a situation more objectively. Try to see things for what they really are instead of what you want them to be.

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a transformation around social connections and spending time with people around you. Some of you may be moving away from an old situation or changing the way you approach certain relationships or friendships. Progress seems slow but will be steady, so be patient. You may currently feel stuck or uncertain about what to do next, but you are likely to gain clarity as the week progresses. Make the necessary adjustments and do not allow overthinking to keep you from moving forward. Try to say what is on your mind. A message or new information could also help you understand a situation more clearly. Things that may have felt confusing are likely to make much more sense soon.

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, this week will be about self-sufficiency, self-worth and your personal sense of happiness. Some of you may receive an emotional offer, message or opportunity that makes you consider what you truly want from a relationship or partnership. You are advised to use both your emotions and your logic when making important decisions, rather than allowing either one to take over. Work and collaborations are also highlighted, with some of you putting your skills to use or working with others towards a common goal. Your confidence, ambition and ability to take charge are likely to rise, however, you may need more time to work things out before jumping into something new.

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, this week may bring tension, conflict or differences of opinion, and you are advised to choose your battles carefully. Your own temper, ambitions and need for quick results will be strong. You are advised to step back, practice grounding techniques and assess whether the effort you are putting into something is actually worth the outcome you are seeking. Some of you may think of making an investment during this phase or make decisions around your existing savings. An old disappointment or emotional hurt may still need to be acknowledged. ‘Turn knowledge into wisdom’ is highlighted, reminding you to learn from what you have experienced rather than repeatedly revisiting it. You may be ready to take a leap of faith and begin again.

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, this week be clear and objective, especially when you find yourself juggling multiple responsibilities, choices or possibilities. You may have several options in front of you, but it is important not to let confusion or overthinking prevent you from making a decision. Take some time to assess what is genuinely worth your time and energy and separate what you want from what is realistically achievable. You are asked to remain positive, as something you have been hoping for could begin to take shape. There is also a strong focus on finances, work and your overall well-being. Trust your judgement and make practical choices during this phase.