Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 14-20, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 14th, 2026 To Sep 20th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs |

Aries

Dear Aries, this week brings a strong focus on how you manage your personal finances and creating your own safe space. You may experience some intense energy during this phase. Trust your intuition, especially when something does not feel right or when you are unable to see the full picture. You may need to look closely at certain fears or patterns that are keeping you stuck. Some of you may feel dissatisfied or bored with a situation and realise that it is time to let go. A significant transformation could be taking place making space for something new. Do not allow temporary uncertainty to make you settle for less than what you truly want.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week brings a sense of urgency and the need to take action, but you are advised to think carefully before rushing into anything. The energy of ‘tension’ may be highlighted, particularly in your partnerships or interactions with others, so choose your words and actions carefully and watch out for unclear or deceptive energy. Beware of control related issues with someone. Be careful if it is you who is becoming too rigid in your approach. A new work, financial or learning opportunity could come your way. You may think about your future and weigh different options before deciding where to invest your time and energy. You are advised to be patient and allow things to develop.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings fresh energy, inspiration and the potential for a new beginning. You may feel motivated to start something that has been on your mind, but you are advised to pause, wait and watch before taking action. Review your plans carefully and make sure you have all the information you need before moving forward. Some of you may be putting significant effort into your work or a particular goal while also coming to terms with the ending of a difficult chapter. Your confidence and motivation are likely to rise, and you may feel ready to take charge, but allow yourself the time to assess things properly. There is potential for a fresh start, provided you approach it with clarity and preparation.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, this week brings a strong focus on balance, fairness and making decisions with clarity and maturity. You may start to look at situations objectively, particularly in matters involving relationships or important partnerships. You are advised to manage your emotions wisely and not allow temporary feelings to influence your judgement. Some of you may be celebrating a success or receiving recognition after the ending of a difficult chapter. There is a sense of things beginning to fall into place, but you may still need to make an important choice, particularly around a relationship or partnership. Try to approach this with emotional maturity and consider what is fair and balanced for everyone involved.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week you may need to juggle multiple responsibilities, priorities or options. It is okay to consider various possibilities and weigh what works best for you. You may feel emotionally disconnected, bored or dissatisfied with something and start questioning whether it is still worth your time and energy. A situation or offer from your past could resurface, and you are asked to be discerning about how you wish to address it. It would be best to step back and see the bigger picture before making any decisions. Check if you need to walk away from something that no longer feels interesting. Teamwork and collaborations are highlighted.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings a strong urge to take action and move forward. The energy of transformation is also highlighted. Your confidence, drive and ambition are likely to rise, encouraging you to take charge and put more effort into your work or personal goals. A new project could interest you, or there could be scope to learn something new. There is a strong indication towards building something from the ground up or putting effort into what feels empowering to you. This is also a great period for entrepreneurs or those who wish to start something of their own. Feed your curiosity during this phase and try to execute your ideas as much as possible. Some of you may feel ready to leave behind an old emotional situation.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week you may carry multiple responsibilities and feel the need to take charge of your circumstances. The energy of structure and discipline is strongly highlighted, so it is important to organise your priorities. You may need to take the lead in a situation, but avoid feeling that you have to manage everything on your own. Emotional maturity will help you handle situations in this phase. Your ambition and confidence are also likely to rise, asking you to take charge. You may deal with a lot of important people in this phase. Saturn’s influence asks you to be patient, disciplined and realistic about what you can take on. Do not be afraid to delegate, set boundaries and create a structure that makes things more manageable for you.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week is about taking charge and moving forward with determination. You are asked to be fearless and bold, especially if you have been waiting for the right time to take action. Try to take control of your direction rather than allowing circumstances to dictate your next steps. A new emotional offer or message could come your way, while some of you may also be presented with a new work, financial or learning opportunity. Do not be afraid to take the initiative and explore what is being offered to you. A new love interest could come into the picture or an existing relationship may see more connection or communication.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a strong focus on the past, nostalgia and situations or people that hold emotional significance. Some of you may reconnect with someone from your past or revisit an old situation. Be mindful of feelings of being unsupported or left out, and try not to let these emotions influence your judgement. A wish or desire may begin to take shape, but you could also feel weighed down by responsibilities or tension around you. You are advised to communicate clearly and look at situations objectively. Allow yourself to acknowledge the past, but do not carry its burden more than necessary.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week is about starting a new chapter in your life, and that could include leaving something. The energy of transformation is strongly highlighted. There is lots of positive energy entering into your life right now, and you are asked to embrace it all with openness. You could bring in greater independence, self-worth and the possibility of fulfilling a personal desire. It is a good time to enjoy the wonderful things that life has to offer, including pampering yourself, indulging in luxurious experiences, or doing anything that brings you joy. Allow yourself to evolve and make choices that support making more wealth and attracting abundance. Do not shy away from appreciating materialistic pleasures.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week be mindful of conflict, tension or situations where you may feel the need to prove yourself. A fiery climax could be building, especially if you have been holding back your thoughts or emotions. You are encouraged to be fearless and take the lead, but choose your battles wisely and do not allow ego to take over. Some of you may be thinking about your future and planning your next steps, while also needing to heal from an old emotional wound. Healing is strongly highlighted, asking you to address what still needs to be processed. Listen to your emotions, but also use your logic and objectivity before reacting. A situation may require you to be both kind and clear about your boundaries.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week brings fresh energy, inspiration and the possibility of a new beginning. This is going to be a transformative period bringing about change. You may feel motivated to take action on an idea or opportunity, but be mindful of conflict, competition or people who may not have your best interests at heart. A new work, financial or learning opportunity could come your way. Recognise your own abilities and use the resources available to you. Alliances and collaborations are highlighted, so the right people could play an important role in helping you move forward. Clear the clutter and create space for new things.