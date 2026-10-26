Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From October 26 To November 1, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, you may reflect on the progress you have made and whether your efforts are bringing you the results you expected. You are asked to assess your situation and make a few adjustments. While you may be eager to move forward or explore a new beginning, take some time to pause and think before making any decisions. Matters related to your finances and long-term stability may require a more practical approach. Remember that not everything will happen at the pace you desire, so be patient with yourself and the process. Use your past experiences to make wiser decisions and understand what needs to change. Sometimes, taking a step back can help you gain the clarity you need to move forward.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, you may feel more emotionally invested in a situation this week, particularly when it comes to love and relationships. A romantic gesture or an opportunity to express your feelings may come your way. However, you may also feel confused or indecisive about how to proceed. While you may be hopeful about the future and what it has to offer, certain fears or anxieties could prevent you from seeing things clearly. Try not to let overthinking get the better of you or allow your worries to influence your decisions. Understand your emotions and what you truly want from a situation. There is potential for growth and emotional fulfilment, but you need to avoid letting fear hold you back.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, you are being asked to trust your intuition and pay attention to what your instincts are telling you this week. A new emotional beginning or opportunity may be on the cards, but you may need to take the initiative rather than wait for things to unfold on their own. Some of you may have to leave behind a relationship, or an existing relationship may transform during this phase. Be bold and make the first move when required. Make sure you approach things fairly and objectively. Communication may play an important role, and a conversation or message could help bring clarity. You may also weigh your options and think about your next steps.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, this week brings a fresh wave of motivation and enthusiasm. You may reach an important turning point, where you are ready to move forward with greater clarity. Things that were stuck will start to gain momentum. Matters related to your career and finances may see positive change, with opportunities to build long-term stability. Some of you may travel for work. You are also going to feel emotionally energised and that may reflect well in your personal relationships. However, try to be honest and address certain unresolved feelings. Communication is key, so do not hesitate to express yourself and have the conversations that need to happen. You will also have good insight into people and situations during this phase.

Leo

Dear Leo, things may start moving in your favour this week, bringing in opportunities for growth and progress. You may take charge of a situation, particularly when it comes to your career and finances. Your sense of determination and ambition is going to be stirred. However, be mindful of how you communicate with others, as your words may have a greater impact than you realise. If you have been waiting for clarity or answers regarding a particular situation, you may soon receive the information you need to move forward. You may also explore new possibilities or receive a message that brings in a fresh perspective.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, you may worry about your finances or feel uncertain about how a situation will unfold this week. You are being asked to focus on building financial stability and security. Look at different options without limiting yourself to what is immediately available in your vicinity. Do not restrict yourself to a specific geographical location. The answers you need are coming, so avoid making assumptions, especially if you find yourself getting emotional about your current situation. Be patient and give things the time they need to unfold. When it comes to home and family matters, try to keep things clear and straightforward. Avoid unnecessary expenditure and wastage.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week keep your eyes and ears open. You may need to be careful about how you approach situations. Not everyone may be on the same page as you, and there could be disagreements or misunderstandings that need to be handled tactfully. Avoid getting drawn into unnecessary conflicts or making decisions. Check details thoroughly before committing to anything. Use your mind wisely before taking action. A situation may reach a turning point, pushing you to take charge and move forward. Matters from the past, including a person or an unresolved situation, may resurface. However, do not let nostalgia cloud your judgement. Focus on your independence and what is best for you in the long run.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, a new opportunity or an emotional offer may come your way, particularly when it comes to love or relationships. You are being asked to take the initiative and make the most of the opportunities available to you. Communication is key, so do not hesitate to express yourself or have a conversation that could help move things forward. A situation may also bring about an important realisation, allowing you to look at things differently and make a fresh start. Now is a lucky time to put your plans into action and let yourself shine. Do not hesitate to be in the spotlight. Trust your abilities, be open to new possibilities and do not hold yourself back from exploring something that excites you. Make the most of this phase.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week you may deal with multiple options or feel confused about which direction to take. While you may have big plans for your future, particularly when it comes to your career and financial stability, you are being asked to assess your options before making any decisions. Wait and watch how things unfold rather than rushing into anything. Your commitments, whether in relationships or at work, may be tested, and you may need to address certain disappointments or differences of opinion. Communication will play an important role, so be mindful of how you express yourself and make sure you are on the same page as others.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings opportunities for emotional fulfilment and personal growth. You may be in a position to take charge of a situation and make things happen rather than waiting for circumstances to change on their own. Matters related to love, relationships or a personal passion may take centre stage. You may crave emotional and physical intimacy during this period. You are asked to stand by your decisions and not be afraid to express your individuality. If there is something you have been wanting to pursue, be bold and make the first move. Do not hold yourself back out of fear of the unknown. This is a very creative and bold phase for you, make the most of it.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, you may experience sudden changes or unexpected developments this week. While things may seem a little unsettled at first, these changes could help you move away from something that has been holding you back. A major transformation is indicated, particularly when it comes to your beliefs, commitments or long-term plans. You are asked to embrace these changes, as they may open doors to new opportunities and prosperity. Matters related to love, relationships and personal passions may also come into focus. Some of you may crave physical intimacy or meet a partner with whom you enjoy good chemistry. You may also stumble upon a new hobby or interest that really excites you.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week you may look forward to a fresh start, particularly when it comes to your personal life or relationships. Confidence is your key to success during this phase, especially if you feel like you are about to take a risk. You may be moving away from a difficult situation, but be mindful of how you handle disagreements or differences of opinion along the way. Not every situation needs to turn into a battle, so try to approach things with a little more patience and understanding. You are also being asked to adopt a gentler approach towards yourself and others. Look at the bigger picture and focus on what you wish to achieve in the long run.