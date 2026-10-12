Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From October 12-18, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week brings a strong focus on transformation, healing and the ending of an important chapter in your life. Some of you may be coming to terms with a difficult situation or finally feeling ready to let go of something that has been emotionally draining. You are encouraged to draw upon your inner strength and give yourself time to process things rather than rushing into the next phase. The answers you need are coming, but you may first need some time alone to understand what this experience has taught you. Focus on your mental and physical healing. Allow yourself time to recharge your batteries and then move forward with greater clarity and a renewed sense of purpose.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week brings a focus on the past, nostalgia and situations or people that hold emotional significance for you. Some of you may reflect on past experiences. This is a good period to heal and gain wisdom from your experiences. A new beginning is coming, and you may soon feel ready to take charge and move forward with greater confidence and ambition. The energy of expansion is highlighted, encouraging you to open up to travel, higher education and philosophy soon. You do not have to carry the past into your next chapter. Take the lessons with you, and remain open to the fresh opportunities coming your way.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings a strong focus on love, relationships and emotional fulfilment. Some of you may consider making an important decision in your love life or exploring a new romantic opportunity. However, you may also be feeling emotionally dissatisfied with a situation, prompting you to consider walking away from something. A fresh opportunity, exciting development or idea may come your way. You are advised to tend to the small things and pay attention to the details that may seem insignificant but can make a difference in the long run. Few of you may invest in a new business in collaboration with others.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, this week asks you to focus on breaking unhealthy attachments, desires and patterns. Some of you may be dealing with issues around family, finances or a situation you find difficult to let go of. You are asked to approach things objectively and make decisions that are fair and aligned with what you truly want. Strength and healing are highlighted, reminding you that you have the ability to work through difficult circumstances without allowing them to control you. The answers you need are coming, so try not to let fear or uncertainty influence your decisions. New beginnings are indicated, with the possibility of an exciting opportunity or a fresh start. There could also be an opportunity to improve your financial stability.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week brings a sense of hope and faith. You may feel more optimistic about what you wish to achieve, although some challenges or disagreements may need to be addressed along the way. Teamwork and collaboration are highlighted. Patience is going to be key during this phase. Some of you may also be focusing on your independence and financial stability. Be mindful of situations where people may not be entirely forthcoming or where important information is being withheld. Avoid making assumptions, but pay attention to what you observe and trust your judgement.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings a focus on friendships, social connections and reasons to celebrate. Some of you may receive an invitation or connect with people who bring you happiness. Romantic opportunities are also indicated, with someone potentially expressing their feelings or making an effort to get closer to you. You are asked to dress well, engage in activities that boost your confidence and explore your potential. A new opportunity around work, finances or learning may also present itself, but you will need to be patient and consistent in your efforts. Overall, some of you may be going through a transition, making you feel bolder and more confident in your skin.

Libra:

Dear Libra, you may need to reassess what truly makes you happy rather than remaining focused on what is missing from your life. You are moving towards the end of a difficult chapter. Balance is important, especially when it comes to managing your expectations and making decisions. You are advised to be mindful of situations where all the information may not be available to you. Avoid taking things at face value and be careful about whom you trust, especially when it comes to financial transactions. Keep your precious belongings safe and secure. Avoid showing off your abundance in this phase.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week brings a strong focus on love, relationships and important choices you may need to make. You are asked to speak your mind or reassess an existing relationship. Some of you may be coming to terms with an ending, while others may be moving towards a deeper and more emotionally fulfilling connection. There could be some tension or emotional overwhelm, making it important to spend some time in solitude, meditate and contemplate your next steps before making any important decisions. Listen to your intuition and pay attention to your emotional needs. Allow yourself the space to process your feelings and approach situations with compassion. You do not need to have all the answers immediately.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week may require you to be resilient and stand your ground, particularly if you have been dealing with challenging situations or disagreements. You may feel tired of having to defend your position or deal with unnecessary conflict, but you are encouraged not to lose sight of what you want to achieve. There is potential for a wish to be fulfilled or a new opportunity to come your way, particularly around work, finances or something you have been hoping to manifest. However, be mindful of people or situations that may not be entirely straightforward, and avoid getting drawn into conflicts that do not serve your purpose. Circumstances may begin to shift, bringing unexpected developments or a change in direction. You are encouraged to take charge and move forward with determination.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings the possibility of positive changes and new opportunities, particularly around your work, finances and long-term goals. Things may begin to move in your favour, allowing you to make progress. Some of you may receive important news that could open up new possibilities. Communication is highlighted, so pay attention to conversations, messages or information that may help you take things forward. Try to remain consistent in your efforts rather than relying entirely on luck. There may also be opportunities to receive support or assistance, or to create a healthier balance between giving and receiving. Emotionally, you are advised to remain composed and approach situations with maturity. A shift in circumstances is strongly indicated. Hence, stay open to change and make the most of the opportunities that come your way.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week brings a focus on expansion, future plans and the opportunities that may be opening up for you. Some of you may be looking forward to progress in your personal or professional life, with a romantic offer or an exciting development taking you by surprise. An unexpected change could shift your plans or make you look at a situation differently, but try not to let this unsettle you. New opportunities for collaboration and teamwork are indicated, and some of you may find that things begin to move forward quite quickly. You are asked to make practical decisions rather than allowing emotions to cloud your judgement. Confidence is your key to success, so do not hesitate to put yourself forward or take the initiative when an opportunity presents itself.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week trust your intuition and pay attention to what may not be immediately visible on the surface. Some of you may feel drawn towards a new idea or opportunity, but you could also be confused about which direction to take. There may be several possibilities to consider, making it important to look beyond the excitement of a new beginning and assess what is genuinely right for you. A significant transformation is indicated, with the potential to leave behind an old chapter. You may experience heightened emotions or feel uncertain about a situation, so avoid making assumptions or allowing your fears to influence your decisions. Observe what is unfolding and avoid rushing into anything before you have all the information you need.