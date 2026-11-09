Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From November 9-15, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week is about seeing things for what they truly are. You may need to be careful about matters involving honesty and accountability. There may be things happening behind the scenes that require you to look at the bigger picture before making any decisions. Situations related to home and family may also need attention. Do not shy away from standing up for yourself or taking charge of a situation. Be fearless and bold when it comes to pursuing your goals. Recognition and success are possible, but you may need to look at things from a different perspective before deciding how to move forward. Sometimes, a change in approach can make all the difference.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, things may start moving rather quickly this week, bringing in news, developments or opportunities. Matters related to your finances, career and personal stability may take priority. You may have to defend your position or stand your ground in certain situations. Do not get overwhelmed by everything that demands your attention. Make a few adjustments and approach things with greater patience. Slow and steady wins the race, so avoid rushing into decisions just because things seem to be moving quickly. On the personal front, your relationships, especially romantic connections could bring joy. Collaboration and working together could help you achieve better results.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, you may feel emotionally disconnected or bored of certain situations this week. Matters related to home, family and relationships may require some attention. You are asked to clear out the clutter, both mentally and emotionally, and make space for new things, especially in your home or family situation. You may receive some news or have an important conversation that pushes you to take action. You may also connect with friends, socialise or celebrate something. Make sure to take charge when needed, trust your vision and do not let temporary irritations make you overlook the positive things around you.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, you may have been patiently waiting for things to move forward. Things may start picking up pace this week, bringing in news, developments or opportunities that require you to act quickly. Life is speeding up and energy is gaining momentum, so be prepared to take charge and make the most of the opportunities coming your way. Collaboration and teamwork may prove beneficial, particularly if you have been working towards a common goal. While you may not have complete clarity about how everything will unfold, trust that things are gradually falling into place.

Leo

Dear Leo, a personal or emotional matter that has been weighing on your mind may finally begin to reach a resolution this week. While there could be some lingering disappointment, anxiety or uncertainty, an honest conversation or an unexpected message may help you gain clarity. You are asked to lay a solid foundation rather than allowing temporary setbacks to affect your long-term plans. Focus on creating stability. You may also feel drawn towards exploring new ideas, expanding your knowledge or stepping outside your comfort zone. A shift in perspective could help you see possibilities that you may have overlooked earlier.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this is a week to focus on restoring balance and creating a sense of harmony in your life. If you have been dealing with conflict, uncertainty or financial concerns, a period of healing and gradual improvement is indicated. You may feel motivated to pursue a new idea or take a fresh approach to something that has been on your mind. However, before moving forward, take some time to clear out the clutter, both mentally and emotionally. Your ability to manage responsibilities will help you navigate any challenges that arise. There may be some competition or disagreements to deal with, but do not allow these to affect your confidence. You are encouraged to shine, recognise your worth and step into your power.

Libra

Dear Libra, a wish or something you have been hoping for may finally begin to move closer to manifesting this week. There could be some positive developments that encourage you to take the lead and actively pursue what you want. You are being reminded that you are good enough and should not allow self-doubt to hold you back. A significant shift or transition is underway, where taking charge and letting go of what no longer serves you will help you. Matters relating to your home or family may also come into focus. You could be considering changes to your living situation. A new opportunity or fresh beginning, particularly in relation to is also indicated.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, you may be reaching the end of a particularly demanding or exhausting phase, especially if you have been carrying too many responsibilities or holding on to situations that have been weighing you down. Recognise what has become too much and make the necessary adjustments. Let go of burdens that are no longer yours to carry and focus on what truly deserves your energy. Prioritise your independence, personal growth and financial stability. You may also feel like exploring new opportunities or gaining a different perspective on a situation. Overall, be mindful of your well-being. Give yourself the space to rest and recharge.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this is a week to focus on finding balance and creating a solid foundation for your future. You may have to stand your ground or defend certain decisions. However, avoid getting caught up in unnecessary conflicts or feeling that you constantly have to prove yourself. The answers you need are coming, so give situations the time and space they require to unfold. A new opportunity, particularly in relation to your career, finances or learning something new, may present itself. A significant transformation is underway, asking you to let go of old patterns and make room for a new chapter. You are asked to be confident and take initiative.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, you may reflect on how far you have come and whether the efforts you have been putting into something are bringing you the results you desire. You are asked to exercise patience and allow things to develop organically. An emotional offer may come your way. However, you are reminded to look at situations realistically rather than getting carried away by expectations or wishful thinking. Your dreams need a practical plan, and this is a good time to consider what tangible steps you need to take to turn your aspirations into reality. Someone or a situation may create a sense of urgency that could try to push things forward faster than expected. However, you are asked to remain patient and composed. Consistency and a clear sense of direction will help you get there instead of haste.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, the past could play a significant role in your life this week. An emotional offer, heartfelt conversation or romantic development could also be on the cards. Expect things to gather momentum, particularly in areas where you have been waiting for progress. Your hard work is paying off, and you may finally begin to see tangible results for the efforts you have put in. You are being asked to communicate clearly and make decisions with a level head. Renewed hope, healing and a sense of alignment are indicated. There is also potential for abundance, creativity and personal growth. Financial security, long-term stability and building something that stands the test of time are highlighted. Overall, this is an encouraging phase.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week highlights independence, personal growth and recognising how far you have come. New opportunities, particularly concerning finances, career or material growth, are indicated. You are encouraged to approach situations with a gentle touch and not feel the need to force outcomes. A chapter may be coming to a close, making way for new experiences and opportunities. Allow yourself to step into the spotlight, acknowledge your achievements and embrace your individuality. There could be renewed enthusiasm, exciting ideas or an opportunity to explore something that sparks your curiosity. Happiness, emotional fulfilment and harmony within your personal relationships are also highlighted.