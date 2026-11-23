Aries

Dear Aries, you may be reaching the end of a particularly challenging phase, with some of you dealing with feelings of disappointment, financial concerns or a sense of being unsupported. The start of the week is for introspection and taking a closer look at what has been weighing you down. You are being asked to work through your fears. Despite some of the challenges, there are opportunities for new beginnings later in this phase. Some of you could experience a renewed sense of motivation or receive a work or financial opportunity. Happiness, emotional fulfilment and family matters are on the horizon. However, healing from certain disappointments will be important before you can fully embrace what lies ahead.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, some of you may be dealing with emotional disappointments, unresolved issues or situations that have been causing considerable stress and anxiety. You are asked to take a step back, process your emotions and look at things more objectively rather than allowing your worries to overwhelm you. Changes and unexpected developments are indicated. What felt stagnant may finally begin to move and a new direction could appear. Pay attention to the details, take time to assess your options and avoid rushing into decisions. Bring a gentle touch to your interactions, especially towards yourself. Energy is gaining momentum, and what may initially feel like an uncomfortable transition could eventually lead to a much-needed change in direction.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week you may take control of situations, or someone in your life may assume a position of importance and bring about a significant difference during this period. Try to assess whether your pride is coming in the way of resolving a situation. Observe whether there is equal give and take in your relationships and interactions. Make an effort to hear others out and remain fair and honest in your dealings with them. Keep your precious belongings and valuables safe. Beware of deception and avoid being negligent or careless. Certain revelations or realisations could bring about a turning point, and you may be required to make a fair and just decision. Do not shy away from taking accountability or responsibility where necessary and do what is required to maintain your sense of integrity.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, this week brings positive developments, clarity and movement towards a happier and more fulfilling phase. A change in circumstances could work in your favour. You may also receive some important information or look more closely into situations before making decisions. You are asked to take a step back, reflect and trust the process rather than rush into things. Certain matters may require patience, particularly where you have been waiting for results or recognition. Continue putting in the effort and remain consistent with your work. Your hard work is likely to pay off, but you may need to give things sufficient time to come together. This is also a good period for introspection, learning and focusing on personal growth.

Leo

Dear Leo, exercise caution and pay closer attention to situations and people around you. Not everything may be as it appears, so avoid jumping to conclusions or taking things at face value. You may need to be more strategic and patient in work-related matters. Pay attention to information coming your way and do not hesitate to ask questions if something does not seem right. Avoid letting temporary frustrations influence your reactions. Sometimes life stings, and certain conversations or realisations may bring up emotions from the past. Matters concerning family and reconnecting with people from your past are highlighted. Some of you may experience moments of happiness and warmth through interactions with loved ones.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week you may focus on building financial security and making practical decisions. Some of you could be holding on tightly to what you have accumulated or feel the need to be more cautious with your spending. There could be important conversations, messages or developments concerning work, finances or professional opportunities. You are asked to take initiative, step out of your comfort zone and be confident. Some of you may also take on greater responsibilities or step into a position of authority. Remember to remain fair and objective in your dealings. Legal matters, official documentation or decisions concerning contracts and agreements may require your attention.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week is about exploring new possibilities and taking a step towards something you have been contemplating. Some of you may be looking at expanding your horizons or taking a leap of faith. Important messages, conversations or offers could come your way, so remain open to what is being presented. There may be a tendency to feel dissatisfied with certain situations or overlook opportunities because things are not unfolding exactly as you had expected. Collaborations, partnerships and working with others could prove beneficial. Some of you may explore a creative idea that has the potential to grow. Don’t hesitate to put yourself out there.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week calls for patience and taking stock of how far you have come. Some of you may be waiting for results or wondering whether the time and effort you have invested in a particular situation are paying off. There could be a sense of dissatisfaction or feeling that things are not progressing as quickly as you would like. You are advised to reassess your expectations and avoid overlooking opportunities simply because they may not look the way you had envisioned. Collaborations, teamwork and seeking support from others could prove beneficial. You have the ability to manifest the outcomes you desire, but you may need to approach situations differently and make better use of your resources. Financial exchanges, assistance or an opportunity to receive support are also indicated.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week you may hold on tightly to certain situations, expectations or even your own opinions. Some of you could also become more careful with your money and overall spending. There could be some disagreements, differences of opinion or power struggles. Try to avoid the need to prove a point. Emotional maturity and keeping your reactions in check will be important. Some of you may be holding back your feelings or finding it difficult to open up about something that has been bothering you. There are opportunities for emotional fulfilment, wishes manifesting and even a pleasant surprise or heartfelt message coming your way.. Don’t allow fear, insecurity or the need to remain in control to prevent you from experiencing something new.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings several possibilities and opportunities, particularly concerning something you have been wishing or hoping for. You may have to make an important choice, so try not to get overwhelmed by the options available to you. Powerful changes are indicated, and a shift in circumstances could move things in a direction you had not anticipated. However, be mindful of taking on too many responsibilities or allowing yourself to become overwhelmed by everything that needs your attention. Sweet results await, and some of you may finally begin to see the rewards of your efforts. At the same time, be mindful of unhealthy attachments, temptations that could come in your way. Things could move rather quickly, so be prepared to think on your feet and make decisions when necessary.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week brings opportunities to take charge of situations and make things happen. Circumstances could move rather quickly, requiring you to think on your feet. You are asked to show the world the real you and not hold yourself back out of fear of judgement or other people’s opinions. Daily routines and matters concerning your health and overall well-being may require your attention. Look at whether you are maintaining a healthy balance between your personal and professional life. Be mindful of situations involving deception, hidden motives or people who may not be entirely forthcoming with you. Certain revelations or realisations could give you an opportunity to rethink your choices.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week brings new beginnings around work, finances or education. You may take the first steps towards executing an idea. However, you may need to be patient and persistent, as results may take time to materialise. There could be some challenges or competition along the way, requiring you to stand your ground and remain confident in your abilities. Don’t allow other people’s opinions or external circumstances to discourage you from pursuing what you believe in. New emotional beginnings are also indicated, with opportunities for love or meaningful connections. Some of you may be considering a long-term commitment or formalising a relationship. Education, learning and spiritual growth may also feature prominently.

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