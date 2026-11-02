Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From November 2-8, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week you may deal with disappointment or emotional setbacks. Something may not have worked out the way you expected, leaving you feeling hurt or questioning a situation. Emotions are running high, so give yourself time to process what you are feeling rather than reacting impulsively. You may also need to assess whether the relationships in your life offer a healthy balance of give and take. Do not feel obligated to keep investing your energy where it is not being reciprocated. Take some time to introspect and understand your situation better. Sometimes, acknowledging your feelings is the first step towards healing.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week you are asked to reassess certain situations and consider what needs to change. This is a good time to evaluate whether your efforts are being put to the right use. A moment of realisation may help you see things differently. Emotions may run high as a situation reaches a turning point. You may have been investing time and effort into something without seeing the results you expected. Avoid getting caught up in unnecessary conflicts or power struggles, as they may distract you from what you are trying to achieve. Collaboration and teamwork could prove beneficial, so be open to seeking support or working with others. Look at the bigger picture and explore new possibilities for growth and expansion.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, positive developments are indicated this week. You may feel more confident and optimistic about a situation, but there could be certain things that are not being communicated openly. Be mindful of who you trust and avoid making assumptions without having all the facts. If you deal with tension or disagreements, try not to get defensive or allow past experiences to influence your reactions. You are asked to recognise your worth, embrace your strengths and allow yourself to shine. Matters of the heart may require some attention, and you may need to make an important decision about a relationship or personal commitment. Remember that nothing is set in stone, so do not assume that a situation cannot change or improve.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, this could be a positive and rewarding week. You may receive recognition for your efforts or reach an important milestone. There could also be reasons to celebrate, with some positive developments around home, family or relationships. Circumstances may start turning in your favour, bringing in unexpected opportunities. You are asked to recognise your worth and appreciate how far you have come. Partnerships and collaborations may prove beneficial, especially when you approach situations with the intention of finding a solution that works for everyone. Make the most of the opportunities coming your way.

Leo

Dear Leo, you may deal with disagreements, competition or conflicting opinions this week. There could be multiple things demanding your attention, leaving you feeling confused. You are asked to pay attention to your intuition, as it may help you see things that are not immediately obvious. You may also feel dissatisfied with the options available to you or questioning whether something is worth your time and effort. Do not allow external circumstances or other people’s opinions to take away your sense of control. It is time to reclaim your power, understand your priorities and make decisions from a place of clarity rather than frustration.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week you are advised to take a practical, logical and objective approach. Reassess your expectations and look at things from a different perspective. Communication and movement are indicated, and you may receive some positive news or recognition for your efforts. Matters related to finances, career and professional growth may take centre stage. There could also be opportunities involving collaboration, support or an exchange of resources. You are asked to bring more structure and discipline into your plans rather than relying on things to fall into place on their own. Be mindful of maintaining a healthy balance between what you give and what you receive.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week is about exploring different options and thinking about what you truly want to achieve, particularly when it comes to your career and long-term goals. There could be some confusion initially, but you are asked to approach things with a practical mindset rather than getting carried away by possibilities. Progress may be slow, but consistency and patience will help. Matters related to your professional life, authority figures or people in positions of responsibility may come into focus. On the personal front, romantic gestures or an emotionally meaningful conversation may be indicated. You may also deal with someone who is emotionally mature or brings emotional healing into your life.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week, you may worry about your finances or feel uncertain about something in your life. Try to look at things objectively and find a healthy balance in your life. While you may be working towards financial independence and stability, be mindful of unhealthy patterns or attachments that could be holding you back. You may also feel restricted by your own fears or overthink a situation. Do not allow self-doubt to prevent you from exploring opportunities. If bigger tasks stress you out, focus on breaking down your goals into smaller, achievable steps. This will help you to not be too hard on yourself.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, a new opportunity related to your career or finances may come your way this week, bringing good potential. You are advised to take charge of your circumstances and be confident. There could be a positive shift in circumstances, so something that has been taking time may finally start moving. You may also look at opportunities for expansion, particularly when it comes to your finances, resources or long-term plans. Do not be afraid to think big and explore possibilities beyond what is currently available to you. You have the ability to turn your ideas into reality right now. Do not hesitate to seek support when you need it. Make the most of the opportunities coming your way during this period.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, you may need to take a cautious approach, particularly when it comes to your finances or family matters. Be mindful of taking shortcuts or avoiding conversations that need to happen. You may feel a sudden urge to take action or push things forward, but make sure your decisions are well thought out. Check and recheck details during this period. Understand what is really going on beneath the surface and address anything you may have been overlooking Take control of your circumstances and approach things with discipline and authority. Do not shy away from taking responsibility or making difficult decisions. Confront situations head-on rather than trying to work around it.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week you may see great progress. You will have the ability to overcome challenging situations using your will power, ambition and drive. Some of you may manifest opportunities for growth in your career and finances. You may be laying the foundations for something that has the potential to bring long-term stability and success. While things may not move as quickly as you would like, energy is gaining momentum, so do not lose patience or get discouraged by the pace of progress. There may also be a need to follow a path that resonates with you rather than constantly seeking validation from others.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, recognition, success and progress are indicated this week. You may reach a milestone or bring a situation to completion, allowing you to move forward to the next phase. However, do not become complacent or lose interest simply because things are not unfolding exactly as you had expected. Energy is gaining momentum, and you are asked to take charge of your circumstances rather than wait for things to happen. You have the strength and determination to overcome challenges. If you have been feeling stuck or allowing external circumstances to dictate your decisions, it is time to reclaim your power. Take initiative and make things happen. This is a good time to step out of your comfort zone.