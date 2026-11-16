Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 16-22, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs |

Aries

Dear Aries, this week be careful about what you wish for. It is time to pay attention to your wishes and desires. While there is potential for something you have been hoping for to manifest, you may also have to deal with certain unhealthy attachments, patterns or situations. Try to understand whether what you want is good for you. You are being encouraged to pause, look at things from a different perspective and avoid holding on too tightly to situations that may have run their course or are causing discomfort. This is a good time to reassess what you truly want and make space for healthier choices.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, a period of significant transformation and changes is indicated. You may have to recognise what needs to be released. Some of you could be thinking about the future while also revisiting something from your past. There may be a tendency to carry too many responsibilities or take on more than you can handle. You are asked to release negative energy and let go of unnecessary burdens. Financial matters, work and your ambitions could come into focus. Do not let the fear of uncertainty hold you back from exploring new possibilities. Taking a leap of faith could open doors that you may not have considered before.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, relationships and partnerships take centre stage this week. Some of you may deal with past disappointments, emotional wounds or unresolved feelings that need to be addressed before you can fully open yourself up to something new. For others, a new romantic cycle is beginning. You are asked to approach situations with a clear head and a practical mindset. Independence and self-worth are particularly important, so remember not to lose yourself while investing in a relationship. There is a need to strike a balance between logic and emotions. Hence, avoid getting carried away with your feelings. Ask yourself the right questions and appreciate what you bring to the table.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, this week calls for patience, balance and a more gentle approach towards yourself and your circumstances. You may hold on tightly to certain situations, emotions or expectations. Some of you could revisit the past or deal with unresolved emotional matters. Give yourself the time and space to process things. The energy around you is likely to gain momentum soon, bringing changes and movement where things may have felt stagnant. Until then, prioritise rest, avoid unnecessary stress and pay special attention to your health and overall well-being. Allowing yourself to slow down before things begin to shift.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week brings opportunities for happiness and emotional fulfilment. Some of you could be looking forward to a celebration, a family gathering or a positive development in your home and personal life. There is potential for wishes to manifest, with abundance and expansion being highlighted. You may need to work through certain fears and allow yourself to shine. Do not let self-doubt keep you from pursuing something that genuinely makes you happy. Take some time to rest, recharge and enjoy the stability you have worked towards. Long-term commitments are also highlighted. Some of you could be taking a relationship to the next level or considering a more traditional or formal commitment. Overall, a lovely week.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, there is a lot of movement and drive indicated this week. You may pursue something with great determination, but it is important to be mindful of impulsive decisions or allowing your desires to get the better of you. Certain attachments, unhealthy patterns or situations that have been holding you back may need closer examination. You are being asked to investigate matters more deeply rather than take everything at face value. Emotional maturity and keeping your reactions in check will be important. While you may have the determination to push through challenges, avoid exhausting yourself in the process.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week calls for introspection, reflection and taking a step back to understand what is truly going on in your life. Some of you may be experiencing feelings of isolation, financial concerns or a sense of being unsupported in certain situations. There could also be an ending or a significant transformation taking place. You are asked to nurture yourself, pay attention to your emotional needs and give yourself the space to heal. There may be some confusion or uncertainty surrounding a situation, with unresolved feelings or past disappointments resurfacing. Try not to allow your fears or assumptions to dictate your decisions. Claim your independence, recognise your strength and do not be afraid to take the initiative where necessary.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, a difficult phase may be coming to an end, making way for significant changes and new perspectives. However, there may still be some disagreements or competition to he handled, so be mindful of unnecessary conflicts and differences of opinion. For some, support from friends, family or your social circle could prove valuable. Certain unexpected developments may bring situations to a head, forcing you to reassess. While these changes may feel disruptive initially, they could ultimately help you. You are also being asked to step into the spotlight and not shy away from recognition. Do not allow conflicts or other people’s opinions to overshadow your achievements.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this is a week where you have the ability to manifest your desires. Some of you could be entering into an important partnership or having conversations about taking a relationship or collaboration forward. However, there may be some disagreements, competition or differences in approach that need to be worked through. Avoid getting caught up in unnecessary conflicts and instead focus on what you are trying to achieve. Progress may require patience rather than expecting everything to fall into place immediately. Emotional maturity and keeping your reactions in check will be important, particularly when dealing with people who may have different expectations. Be prepared for situations to gain momentum.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings clarity, progress and positive developments, although you may deal with some anxiety or overthinking along the way. Work and career matters could require considerable attention, with a need to remain focused and consistent in your efforts. Some of you may be juggling multiple areas of your life. Be mindful of unhealthy attachments, limiting patterns or situations that are taking up too much of your energy. Recognise where you may be investing your time and effort without seeing the results you desire. Not every situation is meant to work out, and sometimes accepting that nothing more can come of it is necessary to move forward. A fresh start or an unexpected opportunity could need you to be willing to take a leap of faith.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, you may deal with some anxiety, overthinking or concerns about a particular situation this week. Relationships and partnerships could be on your mind, with some of you trying to work through certain issues or understand where you stand with someone. Work and career matters also require consistent effort, and you may be keen to see progress after investing considerable time and energy. There is a desire to move things forward, take initiative and make things happen, but you are asked not to act impulsively or allow frustration to get the better of you. Some situations may require you to slow down, take a step back and give yourself time to recharge. There is movement indicated, but progress may not happen as quickly as you would like. Be patient with the process.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, a period of transformation and significant changes is indicated. Some of you may be dealing with anxiety or uncertainty about a situation, particularly when it comes to your personal life, relationships or matters concerning home and family. However, you are asked not to assume that things will unfold in a particular way. Nothing is set in stone, and you have more control over how things develop than you may realise. There is an opportunity to take charge and make things happen. Some of you could be considering a change of residence, making decisions concerning your home or family, or working towards creating a more secure foundation for yourself. Take a leap of faith, but remember that meaningful progress requires patience and consistent effort.