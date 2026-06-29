Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From June 29th, 2026 To July 5th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Canva

Aries

Dear Aries, this week brings a surge of energy, enthusiasm, and momentum. It is going to be a busy period, and you will be quick on your feet. Communication and clarity are important themes during this phase. Your clear thinking and sharp intellect will help you stand up for your ideas and beliefs with confidence. If there are any detours or unexpected changes, try not to worry. Some of you may make a quick investment or take a risk. Others may make an offering, extend support to friends, or contribute to your social circle in a way that enhances your reputation or standing. In your career, try to temper your pace. Build things steadily and patiently. You may fight for your love relationship, however, try not to become too defensive.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, you are advised to avoid getting caught up in your emotions or being carried away by your feelings. Instead, strive to maintain balance in this aspect of your life. Clarity is coming your way, and not all of it may be easy to digest. Some of you may find your resilience and patience being tested. You may stand up for yourself and make some important decisions during this period. Some of you may choose to put an end to a situation that has been difficult to navigate. Others may leave behind circumstances that lacked clarity. This is a good time to begin healing once again and allow your energy to transform. Try not to get carried away by the expectations or opinions of those around you. Stay true to what feels right for you.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings a surge of creativity and passion. You may feel inspired to take action and move swiftly. You may also begin to heal during this phase, leaving you feeling more optimistic. Your positive energy is likely to inspire those around you. Professionally, your enthusiasm may encourage you to reach out to potential clients or explore new opportunities. Some of you may offer financial support to someone, while others may receive help when needed. Try to remain steadfast in your vision and goals without getting distracted. You may also find yourself taking charge of situations within your home and family life.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week brings healing and a strong spiritual energy. Those who have been struggling with unhealthy habits or repetitive patterns are advised to be objective and begin letting go of what no longer serves them. Even if life seems to be moving at a fast pace around you, take the time to patiently find your direction before rushing into action or communicating with excessive eagerness. This is an excellent period to connect with God, the Universe, or your own idea of divinity. Set aside time for peaceful unwinding. Your intuition and inner-guidance are going to be especially strong and will prove helpful. Matters related to your home and family may bring added responsibilities or require a significant financial investment during this phase.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week is about using your intellect to look at situations from a fresh perspective. You may find yourself planning ahead and approaching matters with greater logic and practicality. Your mind will be sharp, but so could your tongue, so try to keep your temper and impatience in check. Anxiety or fear may trigger overthinking from time to time. Avoid getting worked up in your rush to make things happen. It is perfectly alright if things do not unfold exactly as planned, as something even better may be waiting around the corner. Be fearless and bold in your actions without becoming attached to the outcome. Some of you may juggle multiple work or financial opportunities, not all of which may align with your expectations. Free yourself from the idea that your career has to follow a conventional or predictable path.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings important decisions involving your friends, social circle, or community. Some of you may also seek their advice or support while making an important decision. You may have to deal with a rigid authority figure, which could seem challenging. Ongoing projects could undergo unexpected changes, or you may finally receive the clarity you have been seeking. You may also adopt a new approach to managing your finances, with a special focus on your savings and investments. Your love life appears to be moving towards healing and positive change. Some of you may reach a mutual understanding with your partner, while others may simply enjoy pleasant experiences with a romantic loved one. Amidst all the activity, make sure to take time out to rest, recharge, and recuperate.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week brings speedy changes and a busy pace. There are several unexpected new beginnings coming your way, and you are advised to align yourself with these shifts rather than resist them. Maintaining your balance, making adjustments, and staying optimistic will be key during this ever-changing phase. Keep your stress at bay by remaining open to clarity and embracing new ways of thinking. You may also have to exercise patience with someone who appears to be a little stubborn or set in their ways during this period.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week brings balance, healing, and a sense of renewal. You are now poised for a fresh start, with a strong focus on your finances, material stability, and long-term security. Your career, savings, investments, and overall financial growth are likely to take centre stage. Some of you may choose to indulge a little while also working towards greater financial independence. You may also pay more attention to the way you dress, present yourself, or project your image to the world. It is a good time to start bringing your ideas to life and laying the foundation for future success. In matters of love and relationships, you may feel eager to move things forward quickly. However, you are advised to pace yourself and understand your situation fully before taking the next step, no matter how promising it may seem at first.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week is about planning ahead and expanding your horizons. There is a great deal of fresh potential unfolding, and you are encouraged to make the most of it by letting go of past baggage. Some of you may interact with important people or authority figures during this phase. A new work opportunity could come your way. However, it would be wise to remain prudent with your finances and hold on to your money. Those who have experienced delays with documentation or other bureaucratic processes may finally begin to see progress. Some of you may also visit an institution or a place of worship. Travel is also indicated. Above all, this is a period for planning, observing, and preparing. Take the time to wait, watch, and gather information before jumping into action.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings work and responsibilities that will require dedication, discipline, and planning. You may find yourself multitasking and juggling several commitments at once, so planning ahead will be crucial. Some of you may take on the role of a mentor, while others may receive guidance or support from someone more experienced. Teamwork and clear communication will be especially important, particularly when dealing with collaborators, clients, or associates who are based overseas or at a distance. Be mindful of your words and the way you communicate. Matters of love and romance could be rekindled during this phase. You may seek greater intimacy and become more receptive. For a few of you, a relationship may have recently come to an end, or you may choose to leave a connection behind and begin exploring the possibility of love with someone new.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week brings unexpected or challenging changes. Some of you may have already experienced these shifts, and a fresh start is now beginning to emerge. You may find it difficult to choose a new direction for yourself during this phase. Listen to your inner guidance for the path ahead. You may already know the answer intuitively. Pay close attention to your mental and physical well-being. If you need to take a step back or rest, allow yourself the space to do so without guilt. This is also an excellent time to clear out physical or emotional clutter and focus on your health, daily routine, and overall wellness. Some of you may decide to travel to meet your loved ones, while others may begin planning a move or relocation to a new place.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week brings confidence and wish fulfilment. You may experience a glow-up or simply feel fabulous and more comfortable in your own skin. Your energy, motivation, and drive to achieve your goals are likely to increase. Travel and movement are strongly indicated during this phase. However, you may find it a little difficult to pace yourself, so try to look at the bigger picture and avoid letting your emotions get the better of you. Your dedication and hard work are likely to be noticed by someone in a senior position. Some of you may make important financial decisions during this period. You may offer financial assistance to someone, or someone may extend their support or resources to you.