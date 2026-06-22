Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From June 22nd, 2026 To June 28th, 2026 For All Zodiac signs

Aries

Dear Aries, if you have been in a suspended or stuck period, it is now time to come out of it by using your sharp intellect. Find new answers and solutions to old problems and get the communication and momentum flowing again. You are being asked to surrender some of your past experiences. It is time to pursue what genuinely interests you and what feels right. Your creativity and passion for life are likely to surge during this phase. At the same time, try to keep your temper and sharp tongue in check. Do not allow pride or ego to get in the way of your progress. Some of you may also discover new ways to save, manage, or invest your money.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week brings love, emotional closeness, and passion. Some of you may meet a new partner, while existing relationships could experience greater intimacy, warmth, and connection. In other areas of your life, you are likely to be busy, driven, and ambitious, with some of you focused on improving your financial position. Some may experience challenges with bosses or authority figures, while those in leadership roles are advised to be mindful of becoming too rigid or stubborn in their approach. Creating a healthy balance between your work and personal life is recommended. It is also a good time to take a step back, look at the bigger picture, and begin planning for your long-term goals and vision.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings a reawakening and a surge of busy energy. You may have to overcome lethargy or a tendency to stay in the shadows in order to move into action and make progress. This is a favourable period to focus on creating greater financial stability in your life. For those who have been worried about money, prosperity and improvement are on the horizon. Teamwork and collaborations are also highlighted. Try not to let internal conflicts, fears, or self-doubt get in the way of doing what needs to be done. If your current approach is not working, be willing to explore alternative solutions and fresh perspectives. Keep an eye out for competitiveness or a particularly busy environment.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week is about focusing on your money, finances, and overall stability. You may feel called to cultivate your wealth, make better use of your wisdom and expertise, and invest your energy into pursuits that can generate more income. Try not to overthink or over analyze every situation. Instead, trust your gut, intuition, and sound judgement rather than getting caught up in unnecessary details or creating stress where none is needed. This is also a good time to address small but important tasks or pending chores. Taking care of the little things now can create a greater sense of order and accomplishment. For some of you, a new romantic cycle is beginning, bringing fresh energy and possibilities into your love life.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week you are moving away from a situation or person that may have been controlling or limiting your life. It is time to embrace a greater sense of freedom, joy, and self-expression. Your creativity and desire to take centre stage are returning. Some of you are stepping into a new cycle that will require patience and dedication as you begin to build something. Planning ahead and doing your research will help you. You are also being reminded to recognize your worth and take a breather from time to time rather than pushing yourself too hard. Those who have faced or are currently dealing with health-related issues may need to continue prioritizing balance, recovery, and self-care. Keep an eye on excessive fatigue and tiredness. Getting sufficient sunlight and focusing on both your internal and external healing are strongly recommended.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings a strong focus on your finances, overall stability, and self-sufficiency. The lines of communication are beginning to open up, particularly with those around you and especially in matters of the heart. If you have been waiting for answers or clarity, they are likely to arrive soon. Your love life appears active, with plenty of communication, movement, and for some of you, travel with a romantic partner. Those who are single may feel encouraged to put themselves out there and explore new possibilities. There is also a strong emphasis on expanding your horizons through higher education, learning, research, or travel. Travel, in particular, may bring healing and a renewed sense of balance into your life.

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Libra

Dear Libra, this week brings teamwork, collaboration, and finances into focus. A financial opportunity or offer could appear unexpectedly. Money matters may become an important topic of discussion in both your personal and professional life. Some of you may discuss savings, investments, or long-term financial security with loved ones. Your confidence is also set to grow, and you may connect with a partner, companion, or collaborator who shares your vision, ambition, and energy. Together, you may begin planning for larger goals or decide to take a leap of faith. This is an especially favourable period for entrepreneurs. You are also moving away from a challenging cycle, and many of you may breathe a sigh of relief as you transition into a calmer, more balanced, and emotionally settled phase.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week brings fresh energy and a sense of awakening. You are likely to feel recharged and ready to move forward with greater enthusiasm and purpose. Communication within the home and family may increase during this period. There could also be financial discussions, practical matters, or household chores that require your attention. In your work and career, sudden changes or disruptions may arise. However, you will have the energy and resilience to keep moving forward. These developments may have been building beneath the surface for some time and could now begin to take effect. You may also interact with important authority figures or influential male figures who command respect. In some cases, you may be the one stepping into a leadership role, taking charge of a situation, and setting things into motion. Either way, your energy levels and determination will work strongly in your favour during this phase.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a surge of energy, drive, and mental clarity. Momentum is building, and you may feel more motivated to take action and move forward. Your mental and physical well-being is likely to see improvements. Some of you may take up fitness routines, or other activities that help elevate your energy levels. Your social life is also set to become busier, bringing gatherings, celebrations, meetings with friends, and increased attention your way. Despite the fast-paced energy, you are advised to pay attention to your schedule, daily routine, and overall well-being. Make time for planning, rest, and moments of calm so that you can channel your energy productively and maintain balance throughout the week.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week you are being urged to move away from a mindset of lack and focus on planning your next steps towards growth and progress. It is time to distance yourself from people, situations, or circumstances that may have been holding you back from reaching your full potential. Focus on strengthening your self-worth, self-respect, and confidence while creating a clear vision for your future. Try not to let fears, doubts, or uncertainty prevent you from making important decisions. A financial opportunity could come your way during this phase, but patience will be essential. You are advised to take a steady and practical approach when it comes to building your wealth, financial security, and long-term stability. Slow and consistent progress is likely to serve you better than rushing into things.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week you may choose to step back from social obligations and focus more on yourself and your own needs. This period is about honouring your expectations, creating space for yourself, and paying attention to what truly matters to you. However, it will be important to understand whether this desire for solitude is stemming from a genuine need for peace and reflection or whether heightened emotions are influencing your perspective. Try not to overthink situations or allow doubts and tensions to get the better of you. Be gentle with yourself and make decisions from a place of empowerment rather than compulsion or fear. Trust your inner wisdom and intuition to guide you, and avoid assuming the worst before all the facts are known.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week is about nurturing yourself and choosing what is truly beneficial for your growth, progress, and overall well-being. Some of you may need to leave behind the past or release nostalgic memories. You are advised to confront your fears. Challenge the inner dialogue that is filled with doubts and remind yourself of your strength and capabilities. Those dealing with aches, health concerns, or ongoing issues are encouraged to stop putting them off and address them directly. Spend your time, energy, and resources on things and experiences that help you feel confident and uplifted. In matters of love, avoid rushing into decisions or seeking immediate answers. For now, the focus is on you, your healing, and your personal growth.