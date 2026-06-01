Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From June 1st, 2026 To June 7th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week brings great potential for travel, expansion, and opening your horizons to welcome true abundance. Your prosperity during this phase will come from valuing the relationships, friendships, and freedom that life has already blessed you with. The more gratitude you cultivate for what is already present, the more abundance you are likely to attract. Avoid constantly chasing situations, people, or opportunities that feel unnecessarily out of reach. Obsessing over what is missing may only create restlessness. Instead, focus on nurturing what is already growing in your life. Ground yourself in appreciation and stay open to new experiences.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, your energy may have felt closed off lately, and this week calls for a reawakening. You may have been dwelling on something that did not unfold the way you had envisioned, causing worry or disappointment to linger in your mind. Now is the time to explore fresh possibilities, connect with new people, and share new ideas or proposals. You are being guided to move away from what is no longer working instead of remaining stuck in stagnant situations. Try not to let worries around money or financial security consume your thoughts. Your greatest blessing during this phase will come through a renewed attitude, revived enthusiasm, and support from people willing to help you along the way.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week your thoughts and emotions may drift toward love, romance, nostalgia, or simple daydreaming. You could crave emotional closeness, meaningful conversations, and light-hearted moments of joy. Some of you may look forward to casual dates, leisure activities, or simply spending relaxed time having fun and reconnecting with your playful side. Beneath this soft emotional energy, however, lies an important shift in your career and finances. A promising new project, job opportunity, or source of income could begin taking shape. Teamwork, collaboration, and coordination will play a significant role in your success during this phase. Resilience and adaptability may be required at work. The key now is to balance your emotional world with your ambitions to make the most of both aspects.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week is about releasing petty conflicts, unnecessary competition, and mental stress so you can make space for uplifting new energy to enter your life. A bright and refreshing shift is unfolding, bringing clarity, ease, and a much-needed sense of emotional relief. You may finally feel ready to loosen your grip on worries and allow yourself to simply take it easy for a while. Travel, leisure, vacations, or even a short break from your usual routine will do wonders for your spirit. For some of you, peace may come through quiet moments at home and the simple joy of doing nothing without guilt. Spending time outdoors and soaking in sunshine is highly recommended. Embrace the positivity surrounding you and allow yourself to fully enjoy this lighter, brighter energy.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week brings your friendships and relationships into focus. Some of you may worry about certain connections. Fortunately, most misunderstandings can be resolved through clear, honest, and direct communication. The challenge may lie in dealing with people who are unwilling to budge from their views or see things from a different perspective. You are encouraged to cut through confusion and mixed signals by expressing yourself effectively. Make your position clear and leave the rest. For some, a contract, agreement, or discussion involving a senior, authority figure, or institution may unexpectedly fall through.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week calls for patience and balance. It may feel as though certain matters are taking longer than expected to fall into place. You could find yourself acting as a mediator, or navigating a situation that requires you to balance opposing viewpoints, interests, or personalities. Disagreements may arise, particularly in matters related to your career and finances, especially finances. While it may become necessary to stand your ground, doing so with tact and diplomacy will be far more effective than force. At times, you may feel as though you are walking a tightrope. Your greatest strength during this phase will be your ability to remain calm. Success will come through diplomacy, patience, and the skilful handling of complex situations.

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Libra

Dear Libra, this period is all about fresh starts, taking a leap of faith and trying things you have never done before. Your creativity, confidence, and passion are on the rise, making this an excellent time to pursue what excites and inspires you. You may also find yourself craving greater comfort, luxury, and emotional connection. Many of you will feel more open to intimate conversations and meaningful bonds. This phase also brings opportunities for emotional and physical healing. A playful, childlike energy surrounds you now. You may feel drawn to nostalgia, spend more time with children, or even consider expanding your family. Overall, this is an abundant period for your mind, body, soul, and material life. Make the most of it.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week is about leaving behind dull, uninspiring, stagnant or boring energy. Seek out experiences that genuinely excite you and make you feel alive. It is time to start planning your next steps in alignment with what brings you joy. Momentum is beginning to build, but you may need to consciously cut off things that are draining your energy. Prioritizing your health, vitality, and overall well-being will be especially important during this phase. Some of you may have concerns surrounding finances or an important financial decision. Teamwork and collaborations may require extra patience and understanding. Overall, try to focus on what energizes rather than depletes you.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings the beginning of collaborations in your personal or professional life. Relationships, friendships and social connections take centre stage, encouraging you to engage, celebrate and surround yourself with people who inspire and support you. Whether through gatherings, conversations or shared experiences, your social world feels especially fulfilling. You may encounter important allies during this phase. For some, this energy may also manifest as the start of a stable romantic connection with long-term potential or talks surrounding marriage. This week encourages you to release the need to do everything alone and embrace the strength that comes from partnership, teamwork and genuine support.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings fresh starts and a breakthrough from a situation that may have felt stuck or limiting. It is time to release a difficult cycle. Be mindful of assumptions, excuses or narratives that keep you tied to circumstances that are no longer working for you. You are encouraged to focus on building a solid new beginning. For some, this may involve collaborating with others, exploring new income streams or creating greater financial security. Those who have experienced disruption in their career may begin searching for new opportunities or a different role. Emotions may run high during this period, making grounding and mindfulness especially important. Take time to calm your mind and stay present.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week is about listening to your intuition or feelings to understand what truly aligns with your heart. Take a moment to reflect on whether you are holding on to situations, habits or connections that no longer inspire or fulfil you. Feelings of boredom, complacency or emotional stagnation may arise, but they are simply prompting you to seek something more meaningful. Allow clarity to emerge. A new romantic interest may enter your life, or an existing connection could be rekindled. There is much scope to attract genuine love and affection. Above all, this is a week to tune into your heart and rediscover what genuinely makes you happy.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week is about breaking free from conformity, expectations, or limitations imposed by others. You are being encouraged to embrace your individuality and freedom, Travel, new experiences, and fresh energy may call to you as the wheel of destiny begins to turn. You may find yourself feeling calmer, more optimistic, and increasingly trusting of the path ahead. Some of you may choose to engage in activities simply because they bring joy rather than productivity. Your confidence, creativity, and self-assurance are set to grow during this period. Some of you may start dressing up and showing up more and more as your authentic self. Keep valuing your individuality and you will see wonders.