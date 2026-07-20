Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From July 20th, 2026 To July 26th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week you are advised to look closely at any patterns, especially from your past, that may still be lingering. Take the time to heal, restore balance, and make peace with situations that did not unfold as you had expected. Keep a beginner’s mindset and allow yourself to start afresh with confidence. You will have the ability to make important decisions, gather momentum, and set things into motion. Some of you may begin planning a trip or upcoming travel. Relationships are strongly supported during this phase, and for some of you, a romantic connection may become more official or move to the next level. Overall, your personal life looks positive, bringing greater happiness, fulfilment, and joy.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week you are advised to be mindful of a confused or clouded state of mind. Some of you may need to walk away from a situation that has remained unclear or stagnant for a long time. Be cautious of anyone who may try to take advantage of this lack of clarity, particularly in financial matters. You are advised to be straightforward and confident in your approach. Be gentle yet firm, without becoming argumentative or defensive. Some of you may travel to attend a social event, while others may consciously avoid social obligations in favour of spending quiet time with themselves and finding inner peace.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week may feel a little confusing, and your vision may seem clouded. You are advised to take time for introspection, healing, and looking at situations from a more objective perspective. Many of you may need to take a step back to rest, recover, or simply wait until you gain greater clarity, the timing feels right, or the right opportunity presents itself. There is no need to force or rush things. Use your intuition and judgement to determine how much time you need, and be patient with yourself during this phase. Free yourself from restricted thinking and continue to envision the life and future your heart truly desires.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week brings success, victory, confidence, ambition, and teamwork. New opportunities are on the horizon, but your resilience will still be needed, as there may be more work to do even after achieving an important milestone or reaching your goal. You may have to capitalise on all the blessings coming your way. When it comes to finances, try to make decisions only when you feel calm and clear-headed. Make time for short breaks to rest, heal, and recharge. In matters of love and romance, avoid rushing into decisions. Give yourself the time to understand your situation.

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Leo

Dear Leo, this week brings your finances, material security, family, and loved ones into focus. There is a harmonious energy surrounding your close relationships, with teamwork and collaboration, particularly in financial matters, being strongly highlighted. A celebration, wedding, or other happy occasion within the family is indicated for some of you. There is also likely to be plenty of communication and new connections coming your way, keeping you busy and on your toes. Those involved in social media, communication, sales, marketing, or leadership roles are especially likely to thrive during this phase. While a few friendships may be tested. Overall, this week is set to bring positive change, balance, and greater financial prosperity.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week patience and emotional optimism will be key. Some of you may experience an ending or choose to walk away from a situation, and although this may feel challenging, you are reminded that things will be ok. Try not to dwell or overthink. Instead, focus on putting one foot in front of the other. Work or a specific project may require time, skill, efficiency, and at times, quiet, solitary effort. This is likely to work in your favour. Be mindful of your interactions with authority figures, institutions, or bureaucratic processes. Avoid accepting incomplete information, unclear or deceptive terms. Communicate clearly, ask questions where needed, and make sure you fully understand what is being presented to you.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week brings change or transformation surrounding your home, family, marriage or overall stability. Trust in any detours that arise, as they may ultimately work in your favour, even if they do not make sense right away. There may be several emotional triggers in your environment, making it difficult to keep your cool at times. However, despite what is unfolding around you, you are encouraged to keep your focus on creating financial stability and building long-term security, especially if you have been facing challenges in this area. A new financial offer or breakthrough could be on the horizon. Use your judgement and intuition when making long-term financial decisions, and approach this phase with confidence, courage, and a clear sense of purpose.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week is about finding balance amidst the push and pull within your mind. Part of you may be eager to take action and move forward, while another part may still be holding back. This inner conflict is likely to stem from a desire to make the right decision rather than rushing into one. Some of you may be quietly waiting for a sign or a small indication that confirms you are on the right path. There is a powerful sense of rebirth and awakening surrounding you, and you are on the verge of stepping into something new, exciting, and perhaps even a little risky. You are preparing yourself to embrace your passions, trust your instincts, and pursue what truly brings you happiness.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week your confidence, ambition, and drive are set to return. Your leadership abilities and decision-making skills will be especially strong, helping you take charge of situations with clarity and conviction. You are also likely to heal from something that has been emotionally or physically challenging. It is time to look at the bigger picture, plan ahead, and approach new opportunities with logic and objectivity. Your honesty and ability to speak the truth will be one of your greatest strengths during this phase, and it may be exactly what a situation requires. Overall, this is an excellent period to reconnect with your authentic, confident self and move forward with purpose.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings success, recognition, clarity, and an abundance of positive energy. You are likely to experience a renewed sense of freedom and feel ready to take a leap of faith with hope, and trust in yourself. Do not allow your past or your past perceptions to hold you back. This is a wonderful time to embrace new beginnings with an open mind. Some of you may also receive positive news that brings encouragement. Your focus is likely to shift towards building long-term wealth, creating lasting assets, and strengthening your financial security. Some of you may decide to purchase a home or property or begin laying the foundation for something meaningful for yourself and your family. Overall, much of your energy will be directed towards creating stability, prosperity, and lasting security for the future.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week brings your finances and work-related opportunities into focus. If you have been experiencing blocks or delays in these areas, this is the time to identify what is standing in your way and begin working towards removing those obstacles. There may be a strong sense of indecision or stress weighing on your mind, and for some of you, this could also affect your sleep or sleeping patterns. Take the time to sit with your thoughts and understand the source of this inner turmoil instead of dwelling only on the problems. Approach this phase with an open mind and a willingness to learn, adapt, and expand your horizons. A fresh perspective and a curious mindset will be helpful.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week may begin with you patiently waiting for answers, news, or greater clarity. At first, decision-making could feel difficult, and some of you may approach situations with a sense of innocence or uncertainty. However, circumstances are likely to shift quickly as the week progresses, setting events into motion rather suddenly. You may have to change gears, adapt swiftly, and make important decisions without much delay. A confident yet light-hearted approach will serve you well during this phase and may help you avoid unnecessary confrontation. Try to take fear out of the equation and trust your judgement, your intuition, and your ability to handle whatever comes your way.