Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Jul 6th, 2026 To Jul 12th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, this week brings a fresh cycle and an opportunity to take a leap of faith. Some of you are moving on from a rather challenging chapter in your life. You are advised to have faith in your skills and abilities and continue to move forward with confidence and resilience. Listen to your inner guidance and intuition. Do not feel pressured or weighed down by the need to immediately choose a new path. As the energy begins to gather momentum, you are encouraged to follow your passions with courage and optimism. A new work, career, or financial opportunity may come your way during this phase. Also, pay attention to your health.

Taurus:

Dear Taurus, this week you are advised to keep an eye on your temper and your need to stay in control of situations. Some of you may feel inclined to take the lead, especially at your workplace or you may encounter someone who may want to take the lead and command. Be mindful of a competitive environment or your own tendency to become overly competitive or argumentative. Avoid taking on additional responsibilities unless they are truly necessary. Your social life is likely to be buzzing, bringing multiple interactions especially with friends. A little indulgence is also indicated. You are advised to heal your relationship with money and how you view financial matters.

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week is about looking at the bigger picture and pursuing what truly excites you. You may no longer be willing to tolerate disrespect or anything that feels like a blow to your pride or self-respect. However, you are advised to keep your temper and harsh words in check during this phase. Any hurt or anger you experience may make you react impulsively, so choose your words carefully. A new financial beginning is on the horizon, bringing the need to carefully juggle your finances and, for some of you, manage more than one source of income or project. You are advised to remain practical when handling matters related to your home, family, and loved ones.

Cancer:

Dear Cancerians, this week you are urged to break free from feelings of being stuck, bored, or complacent. It is time to reawaken and rediscover what truly brings you joy. There are far more possibilities available to you than you may currently realize. Some of you may be holding yourself back because of past hurt or disappointment. You are advised to have faith in your dreams and move forward without overthinking every step. Trust yourself and allow your confidence to grow. Your personal life appears joyful, with celebrations, gatherings, or happy occasions bringing warmth and positive energy during this phase.

Leo:

Dear Leo, this week you may feel the need to take control of the situations in your life and create a fresh start for yourself. You may explore the options available to you, although finding what truly aligns with your needs may not be an easy exercise. You are advised to step outside your home from time to time instead of remaining cooped up for long periods. Work, or the search for work, may feel a little tedious or repetitive during this phase. Some of you may also be waiting for an answer or decision from an authority figure. Others may find themselves deciding whether they wish to sign a contract, commit to a relationship for the long term or take the next step towards settling down with their existing partner.

Virgo:

Dear Virgo, this week brings love, new possibilities, and a wave of positive energy into your life. Those who have been spending a lot of time indoors or leading a rather solitary life lately may begin opening up to new experiences and social interactions. This is a wonderful time to travel, especially with your family or to spend time with loved ones. Travel could also bring healing, fresh perspectives, and new opportunities. Communication within your home and family life is likely to increase, bringing loved ones closer together. There could also be a happy occasion or celebration in your personal life. Some of you may find a win-win solution in your relationships during this phase. This is a good time not only to create a long-term vision for yourself but also to tend to the small yet important tasks.

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week brings a push and pull in your friendships or social life. At times, you may enjoy the attention and company of others, while at other times you may crave solitude and the space to focus on your own path. Some of you are entering a phase of heightened ambition and may feel determined to accomplish a great deal. You may wish to reclaim your power, take charge of your direction, and put a solid plan in place for the future. Travel or the purchase of a vehicle is strongly indicated during this phase. You may also find yourself addressing important financial matters or making practical decisions related to money. Love, romance, and fresh dating opportunities are also indicated.

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, this week brings change and a shake-up to an otherwise stable situation. Although it may feel uncomfortable at first, these shifts are likely to be necessary for your growth and progress. You may have to make a few adjustments in order to overcome the challenges that arise during this phase. It is time to explore new possibilities, consider multiple options, and reach out to new people or opportunities. A fresh financial beginning is on the horizon, or some of you may step up your efforts to find new work. There could also be important financial discussions within your home or family. Be patient with your financial progress.

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week is about breaking free from indecision and confusion and finally choosing a path. Some of you may have felt stuck, tied down by a situation, or uncertain about which direction to take. For others, fear or self-doubt may have kept you from moving forward. Try not to root yourself in these doubts or fears. This period brings a welcome shift, creating an opening that helps you see things more clearly and for what they truly are. As clarity returns, you are likely to feel more at peace with yourself and your decisions. You may also begin to feel more independent, self-assured, and comfortable with the abundance and stability you have created for yourself.

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, this week highlights your leadership qualities, your ability to take charge of situations, and your confidence in communication. You may deal with a strong personality during this phase, and for some of you, this could bring a little competition or a difference of opinion. The answers you have been waiting for are likely to arrive soon. Some of you may also focus on creating a healthier work-life balance, taking the time to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. Others may begin planning a vacation or a well-deserved break. Partnerships also come into focus, especially romantic relationships. You may seek greater closeness, connection, or physical intimacy with your partner during this phase.

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, this week brings clarity, renewed energy, and the confidence to take action. If you have been feeling stuck lately, things are likely to start moving forward. Do not be afraid to take a leap of faith or initiate a fresh start where it feels right. Your ambitions are likely to be reignited, helping you move towards greater success, recognition, and personal growth during this phase. You may finally feel confident enough to put your talents and gifts out into the world. Communication with people from different parts of the globe is indicated. Your social life is also likely to pick up pace gradually. Make the most of this positive and empowering period.

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, this week brings strength, determination, and the ability to overcome challenges. You may experience renewed energy and find yourself able to work hard and accomplish a great deal during this phase. There is likely to be greater clarity of mind, helping you recognize your worth and understand exactly what you want. Travel is indicated for some of you, particularly work-related travel or connections with people overseas. A new financial beginning could also be on the horizon. You are advised to pay close attention to your diet and digestion during this period. For a select few, a new love interest may also enter the picture.