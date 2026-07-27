Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Jul 27th, 2026 To Aug 2nd, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, this week you are going to align with what truly feels right to you and reconnect with your emotional self. You are likely to take charge of situations, find your voice, make important decisions, and take risks where necessary. Your energy is ready to shine, and this is the time to make the most of the opportunities coming your way. Some of you may face resistance or opposing views, in which case a little tact, diplomacy, and negotiation will go a long way. You may also initiate significant changes in your personal life, bringing greater alignment with your values and goals. A work or financial opportunity could circle back.

Taurus:

Dear Taurus, this week brings teamwork, collaborations, and the busy energy that often comes with them. Much of your focus is likely to be on your work, career, and finances. This may feel like a confusing or chaotic period at first, although many of you will gradually begin to emerge from a messy phase with greater clarity. Some of you may change teams or move towards a more stable and supportive work environment. Work is likely to remain demanding and will require patience, efficiency, and consistent effort. Trust your judgement and stay confident in your abilities. Despite all the activity around you, make sure to carve out time for peace, proper sleep, rest, and recharging. Your mind and body are likely to need it.

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week you may feel as though something is missing in your life. Even if everything appears fine on the outside, you may sense that something is not quite right. You are advised to acknowledge this feeling, understand where it is coming from, and let it go. Do not carry all the emotional baggage on your own. Focus on everything that is already working in your life. It is perfectly alright to invest a little extra in yourself, whether that means dressing well, looking your best, or simply doing whatever helps you feel confident and uplifted. A work or financial opportunity may come your way. However, you may not fully resonate with it, or you may feel that the compensation or overall offer does not align with your expectations.

Cancer:

Dear Cancerians, this week is about breaking free from a stuck or chaotic situation and taking decisive action. You are advised to clear away unnecessary clutter, drama, or unhealthy patterns from your life and make space for fresh inspiration and the courage to take risks. Allow change to enter your life, even if it means building something from the ground up. Some of you may also feel ready to invite love, warmth, and tenderness back into your life. Whether through a romantic relationship or another meaningful connection, this period encourages you to reconnect with your nurturing and compassionate side.

Leo:

Dear Leo, this week is about using your experience, wisdom, and knowledge to your advantage when making important decisions. Life may begin to pick up pace, with powerful new developments unfolding around you. Some of you may step into a leadership role where your guidance and expertise are sought, while others may find themselves dealing with an important person or authority figure. You may also have to handle multiple requests or situations that require quick thinking and efficient decision-making. Matters related to your community, social circle, or a larger group of people may also demand your attention. Despite the busy pace, this is a wonderful time to make amends, strengthen existing bonds, and bring healing to your personal relationships.

Virgo:

Dear Virgo, this week you are advised to channel strong, confident, and empowered energy. Some of you may interact with a strong feminine presence during this phase, or embody these qualities yourself. Those who are entrepreneurs are especially likely to do well. Do not shy away from taking matters into your own hands, showcasing your talents, or reaching out to people who can support your growth. Follow what genuinely inspires and excites you. This period may feel a little uncertain or ever-changing, so remain flexible and open to adjustments along the way. Some of you may travel to spend time with your loved ones, others may travel with them. You are also advised to pay close attention to your finances, savings, and investments, especially if these areas have been a source of concern recently.

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week confidence and a risk taking appetite are going to be key. You may have many things to manage and are advised to embrace new opportunities and challenges with a fighting spirit. It is time to step into a new project or endeavour with trust in yourself and your abilities. Allow your energy and your environment to undergo a much-needed rebirth. Be mindful of competition during this phase. Even in competitive situations, collaboration and the exchange of ideas will be necessary. A fresh source of inspiration surrounding your finances is likely to find you, bringing the potential for greater prosperity and long-term growth.

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, this week is about using your wisdom and intellectual abilities to find unique solutions to ongoing situations. You may need to take some time away from the noise in your mind or the chaos in your surroundings in order to gain clarity. Spending time in calm and peaceful environments is highly recommended. Listen to your inner judgement, trust your intuition, and keep an eye out for intuitive messages. Financial matters may feel a little confusing during this phase and could require additional planning, preparation, or careful thought. This is also a favourable period for those who wish to focus on their physical appearance or indulge in shopping. Some of you may feel the need to step away from your usual routine by planning a vacation, taking a short break, or simply creating space for yourself.

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week you are determined to turn your desires into reality. There is a strong drive within you to pursue your dreams, take the lead, and make things happen. However, as you set plans into motion and initiate change, remember that balance will be essential. Transformation is a positive thing, but let it come from a place of clarity and intention rather than haste or impulsiveness. Some of you may find yourself in competitive situations or dealing with people who are argumentative or challenging. A career or financial opportunity may create some confusion. For some of you, this period may also mark the decision to leave behind a previous job, project, or financial situation in pursuit of something better aligned with your goals.

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, this week could bring a few uncertainties, multiple options, or the need to juggle several responsibilities at once. Amidst everything on your plate, your greatest strength will be your ability to remain balanced and bring harmony to the situations you are handling. You are likely to feel an inner calling to embrace change and transformation. Your creativity and sense of inspiration will be heightened, making this an excellent time to start bringing your ideas to life and take a leap of faith towards what truly excites you. Your home, family, and personal life are likely to be a source of comfort, happiness, and emotional support during this phase.

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, this week you may have to tactfully navigate a competitive or argumentative environment. Your ability to communicate calmly and diplomatically will be one of your greatest strengths during this phase. Fresh energy is entering your life, and situations that have been stuck in the recent past are likely to start moving forward. In team settings, you are advised to remain logical, practical, and keep discussions focused on work wherever possible. Money and finances are likely to occupy your thoughts, sometimes bringing fears or unnecessary anxiety. Try not to overanalyse every situation or get caught up in excessive introspection. Travel is also indicated for some of you during this period. For a select few, a new romantic cycle may begin.

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, this week brings positive energy, inspiration, and above all, healing. Divine energy has your back .You may have recently emerged from a difficult chapter, and that phase is now coming to a close. Some of you may no longer resonate with the situations or experiences that unfolded in the recent past, allowing you to move forward with a lighter heart. You are likely to feel inspired to act on new ideas and impulses, although your emotions may run high at times. Some of you may seek greater physical intimacy, attraction and closeness during this phase.