Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 23rd, 2026 To March 1st, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, you may have been going through a challenging phase that felt emotionally heavy or chaotic. You are advised to pause, gather yourself, and then move ahead. It is time to think on your feet and remember that making a detour or change in direction is perfectly acceptable. Look for new ways to increase your income or develop your skills. Some of you may need to capitalise on a work or study opportunity. Find a purpose or hobby that genuinely excites you and pursue it. Your home or family situation may have been demanding, with responsibilities keeping you occupied. At the same time, you may begin to feel the urge to travel.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week brings focus to your finances and material security. A new work or financial opportunity could be offered to you. This is an excellent period to create a solid foundation that supports long-term stability. You may feel inclined to grow roots, establish yourself, and strengthen your sense of security. There could be a feeling of having enough for now. Investments, savings and practical financial decisions may demand your attention. Overall, things will begin to gain momentum during this period. Travel and movement are indicated and recommended. However, you may find it slightly challenging to work within collaborative or team settings, preferring to handle matters independently rather than involving others.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, your current job or work situation may not feel very inspiring at the moment. As a result, some of you may begin looking for a new job or financial opportunity. Others may consider a career shift or seek to learn something new. This is a favourable time to travel, explore, experiment and expand your horizons. Some of you are advised to consider work opportunities outside your current location. You may find it difficult to make a firm decision regarding your home or residence, and that is perfectly alright. This is a period meant for exploration and reviewing different options. Effective communication will be key to your success. Stay open and receptive to possibilities.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week focuses on networking and building meaningful contacts, whether work-related or through meeting friends to discuss practical matters. You are encouraged to be bold and step out of any period of stagnation or hesitation. Try not to confine yourself to excessive rules, restrictions or old conditioning that may be holding you back. Begin taking concrete steps toward strengthening your financial and material stability. Proactive effort will help build both confidence and momentum as you pursue your financial goals. This is a favourable time to create greater stability and security in your life, sometimes with a little support from others along the way.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week brings sudden change, transformation and endings of sorts. If you have been trying to maintain the status quo, remaining in limbo or resisting necessary change, this period may disrupt that balance and shift things significantly. You may be pushed out of your comfort zone and asked to create a fresh vision for yourself. Maintain your composure and temper, especially if you feel the urge to monitor or react to someone. You are advised to stay energetic, proactive and in charge. However, take events in your stride. Keep the momentum going and continue striving toward your goals. If you maintain your calm, you may be able to create a constructive, win-win outcome for everyone involved.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week you may feel the need to take charge of situations, or you could be dealing with someone who carries a strong, commanding presence. A work or finance-related decision may require your attention. If you have been too comfortable in familiar routines, this is the time to look toward new horizons. Action is necessary. A passive approach is unlikely to bring the results you seek. Networking and exchanging ideas will be important now. Reach out to people from different locations or backgrounds and focus on building meaningful connections. However, in team settings, be mindful of your temper and ego.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week requires you to manage multiple responsibilities and juggle several tasks at once. Work is likely to be busy and will demand focus and dedication. It may seem as though life is speeding up and you are trying to keep pace with everything unfolding. You are advised to review matters carefully before committing. Your mind may feel slightly clouded by confusion, or you could encounter opposition or competition. Avoid unnecessary confrontation or drama. Clear and simple communication will be essential. Some of you may also need to maintain a disciplined approach toward your finances during this period.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week brings clarity along with significant change and transformation. Try to understand what is helping your progress and what is hindering it. Be mindful of habits that may be coming in your way. For some, this could look like overindulgence or a lack of discipline. For others, it may involve being swayed by sweet words or external influence. Exercise discernment and avoid taking things at face value. This is a time to free yourself from patterns, restrictions or attachments that have been holding you back. Allow space for change, healing and release. Forward movement will come through conscious choice and self-honesty.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week blesses you with clarity and the ability to see situations for what they truly are. Events may unfold quickly, and you are advised to remain resilient and composed. Practical thinking and clear use of intellect will be essential. You may encounter strong-willed or authoritative individuals, and in some cases, face opposition. Stand firm and remain steadfast in your position. This is a time to hold your ground with confidence and do what is necessary for your well-being. Safeguard your interests by drawing clear boundaries and being assertive.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week marks the beginning of a fresh financial cycle, bringing renewed focus to your material security. This could indicate a job change or an increase in earnings. It is an excellent time to concentrate on building and cultivating your wealth. You may begin receiving the answers you have been waiting for, allowing matters to move forward and gain momentum. Your confidence and sense of personal power will strengthen. You may also become more assertive in your relationships. Some of you could choose to release connections that no longer align with your growth. Overall, this is a transformative period that sets the foundation for your next phase.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week you will feel motivated to manage multiple responsibilities at once. Your ambition and enthusiasm will be strong, giving you the energy to pursue your goals with speed and determination. Travel and expansion are indicated. You may begin to see the bigger picture and feel eager to reach your desired results quickly. It may be difficult for others to pin you down during this period, as your sense of freedom will be especially important to you. Some of you may explore new avenues of growth and expansion, possibly even overseas. However, balance will be essential. Avoid overextending yourself or taking on more than you can realistically manage.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week brings focus to your finances and work opportunities. Some of you may sign a new contract or receive a professional proposal. You are likely to feel more emotional and sensitive during this period, so grounding yourself will be important to maintain balance. Pay attention to your intuition, as well as any signs or synchronicities that guide you. Some of you may feel drawn toward spirituality or personal rituals. This is also a favourable time to prioritise healing, self-care and nourishment. In matters of home and family, patience and calm will be required. Tact and measured communication will be especially important during this phase.