Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From August 17th, 2026 To August 23rd, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Canva

Aries

Dear Aries, this week brings the focus back to your finances and building greater stability in your life. It is a good period to reflect and take a step back to appreciate the good things that life has offered you. Take time to nurture yourself, create balance, invite healing and slow down a little if required. At the same time, be mindful of deceptive energy around you and avoid taking shortcuts. Ask yourself if you have been avoiding the need to face a truth or some pain that you may still be carrying. Review things carefully, protect your energy, and allow yourself to look at an old situation with greater objectivity.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week brings a powerful period of transformation and change. It is time to make space for something new. You may feel the need to take control of situations and rebuild your stability, but try not to let pride or the need to be right get in your way. Success and recognition are on the horizon. There is healing and hopeful energy around you, and something that has felt stagnant could suddenly start moving through communication, news or an emotional offer. Some of you may receive an unexpected message or see a situation progress much faster than anticipated.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings a sense of finally reaching a point where you cannot continue carrying everything the way you have been. You may feel the need to walk away from something that has become too heavy or emotionally exhausting, while also trying to juggle multiple responsibilities or options. A sudden change or shake-up could push you to understand what you truly want, especially in matters where you have been caught between two choices. Some of you may finally make a decision and choose the path that feels more aligned. You are advised to focus only on what is truly important and cultivate the things that genuinely excite you and make you feel energised.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week shall be about your emotional well-being, relationships and the need to listen to your inner voice. Some of you may be moving on from a period where you felt unsupported, left out or emotionally depleted, and a sense of recognition or validation could finally come your way. A difficult chapter may be coming to an end, making space for greater emotional fulfilment, happiness and harmony in your personal life. Partnerships are highlighted, and managing them will require patience, trust and, in some cases, a new perspective. Avoid rushing into decisions in this area of your life until you are sure about what you are doing. Allow yourself to understand your emotions before deciding what feels right for you.

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Canva

Leo

Dear Leo, this week brings healing, hope, and faith in yourself. You may gain clarity around a situation, helping you make an important decision. Your confidence, creativity, ambition, and ability to take charge are going to rise, but you are advised to balance this with patience and discipline. If you have felt like your energy was low or dull, you are now ready to take a leap of faith and start something new and fresh. Do not wait longer than necessary to start something that has been on your mind and has been planned well. Entrepreneurs may find new ways to make money, or you could be blessed with a new idea that can be tapped into or executed. Those who may have been dealing with health issues could start to feel better. Allow yourself to begin again with optimism.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings success, recognition and a sense of finally seeing some progress in your life. Your confidence is likely to rise, and you may receive appreciation or validation for something you have worked towards. Relationships are also highlighted, with the potential for a meaningful connection, emotional support or a partnership that feels nurturing and fulfilling. Despite everything, you may still have multiple options or thoughts playing on your mind, making it important to sometimes pause and listen to your inner guidance. Do not rush yourself into making decisions. Approach your emotions with maturity and allow yourself to see things from a different perspective before deciding how you want to move forward.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week brings clarity, positivity and confidence. You may begin to see the truth of a situation that has kept you guarded or cautious, but you are advised to trust your intuition as you navigate what comes next. There is healing energy around you, especially when it comes to your emotional life and relationships. Some of you may realise that it is time to walk away from something that has caused disappointment or emotional pain, even if it is not an easy decision to make. Allow yourself to choose peace and balance rather than holding on to something simply because it is familiar. You are entering a period where clarity can help you make decisions that are ultimately better for your emotional well-being.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week brings a strong focus on independence, self-worth and creating a life that feels satisfying to you. You may avoid unnecessary conflict or situations that have drained your energy, choosing instead to focus on healing and rebuilding your confidence. Hope and optimism are coming your way, with some of you finally making an important decision. You are advised to approach matters with logic, fairness and intellectual clarity, especially when dealing with important decisions or strong personalities. Trust your judgement, stand up for yourself and remain unbiased in your approach. Use social media and technology to your advantage. You could also consider a make-over, glow up or a new fitness routine.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a powerful awakening, an epiphany or freedom from something restrictive. A new financial or work-related opportunity could come your way, bringing fresh energy and the motivation to take action. Focus on building your finances and other resources. You may have to stand your ground and consciously move away from situations that have been draining your energy or keeping you stuck in a constant battle. Some of you may finally decide to move towards a calmer, more stable phase. Be patient with your progress and do not expect everything to fall into place immediately. What you are building now requires consistency, balance and a little faith.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week asks you to pause, reflect and look at your situation from a completely different perspective. Something from the past may resurface or make you nostalgic, while at the same time you may feel ready to take a leap of faith and begin again. You may follow your heart blindly during this phase, sometimes keeping aside the consequences. A sudden shift in momentum could help you move forward quickly, with news or communication bringing fresh emotional energy into your life. Travel is indicated. Pay attention to the information coming your way, especially around your finances and work. Focus on cultivating your wealth and resources.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week shall be about assessing whether the things you have been investing your time and energy into are truly giving you the returns you desire. You may finally gain clarity around a situation that has left you feeling dissatisfied, bored, or emotionally disconnected. Try to get to the root of the matter instead of looking at things from a shallow or surface-level perspective. Some of you may have to make a hard, cold, logical decision and take a leap of faith towards a new and exciting direction. Keeping a practical, unbiased, and straightforward approach will be helpful during this phase. Use your intellectual capabilities to your advantage.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week brings a strong focus on stability, finances, work and building something substantial for your future. You may feel ready to take a leap of faith and explore a fresh idea or opportunity that brings excitement. A work or financial opportunity could help you close an important chapter and move towards a more secure phase. However, do not take on more than you can realistically manage. You are advised to find balance, pace yourself and avoid carrying unnecessary responsibilities simply because you feel you have to. Some of you may see changes on the home front, with some moving to a new house. A fresh romantic cycle could also begin for some. Build steadily and allow yourself to move towards a more financially stable future.