Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From April 6th, 2026 To April 12th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week may bring indecision and multiple options. You may find it taxing to make a clear choice. It would be best to take your time and come to a conclusion rather than rushing into anything. You may also need to keep your temper and frustration in check, as there could be some provocation around you. Finding healthy ways to release pent-up energy and negativity will be helpful, whether through exercise or physical activity. For some, spending time in nature or engaging in gardening may also bring relief. Practising grounding and taking time for self-care and small indulgences will support you during this phase. Some of you may also focus on completing personal chores or small but important tasks.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, you may have gone through an emotionally difficult situation and may now choose to walk away from it and focus on your personal well-being. It may be important at this time to guard your privacy, independence, and overall peace. This is an opportune period to transform the way you view your relationships. You may need time and space for yourself. Some of you may begin to pay closer attention to the dynamics within your relationships, especially the balance of exchanges. You may also find yourself becoming more vocal about your hurt and expectations. Meditation, reflection, and grounding practices may be helpful during this time.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings answers, epiphanies, solutions, and a sense of clarity. You may find yourself in a better position to make choices and move toward your growth. There may be opportunities for travel, freedom, and exploration, giving you a sense of liberation and openness. This is a good time to take the next step in your journey and move toward a new milestone. There are also possibilities of a new romantic situation entering your life. It is a favourable time to date or meet potential love interests. Existing romantic connections may also see improvement during this phase. Make the most this week.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week brings change, finality, and transformation. Clarity may begin to emerge, helping you move out of a stuck space. The answers you seek are becoming available to you. Some of your concerns may be related to finances or spending. There may be financial decisions that are still pending and require your attention. You are advised to listen to your inner guidance and keep moving forward. Avoid holding yourself back because of fear or doubt. Taking action and maintaining momentum will help you stay on track.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week may feel emotionally difficult. However, transformation is also taking place, helping you move on from a challenging situation. Try not to overthink the future or worry about minute details. You are advised to cut through confusion by writing down the pros and cons of each situation. Solutions will begin to appear once you look at things objectively. It may also help to regulate your sleep cycle and learn to surrender what is beyond your control. Being assertive and setting clear boundaries will support you during this time. Finances may also be on your mind during this phase.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week you may focus on guarding your emotional well-being and protecting it from those who may not be aligned with you. You may choose to honour your feelings and become more vocal about your inner truth. Some of you may openly express what has been bothering you or causing emotional discomfort. There may be increased dialogue between you and your loved ones, especially within the family. You may not feel willing to compromise beyond a certain point. At the same time, being mindful of your temper will be important. In moments of disagreement or indecision, tactful communication will help maintain balance. This is also a strong period for creativity and inspiration.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week brings sharp insight, intellectual clarity, and strong communication. You may use these abilities to address your financial situation, as this is where much of your focus may lie. Some of you may be dealing with shared or collective finances. You are advised to take a firm approach toward building your financial stability and security. A few of you may also be involved in a financial dispute, litigation, or seeking a fair share. It will be important to keep the bigger picture and long-term outcomes in mind while making decisions. For some of you, a situation involving a friend, cousin, sibling or colleague may feel challenging.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, you may have been dealing with a chaotic or competitive situation that has kept you busy and constantly engaged. This week, however, you may feel drawn to preserve your peace of mind by stepping away from the noise and moving toward calmer, more solitary spaces. You may have gained some insight into your current situation, prompting you to consider a different direction. You are likely to continue putting in steady effort toward your work and daily responsibilities. This is a favourable period to focus on building your life and financial security from the comfort of your own space.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a focus on balancing your financial situation with care and awareness. Money, resources, and finances may take centre stage during this period. You may find yourself exchanging information or having discussions related to finances. Some of you may give or receive financial support. There may still be some lack of clarity when it comes to making important financial decisions. Taking a step-by-step and prudent approach will be helpful. You are also advised not to carry emotional burdens on your own. Sharing your thoughts and being open to honest conversations will support you during this phase.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week calls for resilience. Financial matters may take up much of your attention during this period. Some of you may be saving toward a significant purchase, investment, or building your reserves. You may feel uncertain about spending on yourself or your comforts. There may also be hesitation in asking for help from loved ones, or difficulty in balancing personal space with family time. You are advised to look at things from a new perspective and consider alternate solutions. Work may involve collaborations or team efforts. Your intuition is likely to be heightened, and certain insights may come through. Paying attention to signs and synchronicities will be helpful.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week brings creative insights, new ideas, and a surge of energy. A breakthrough may be on its way, bringing clarity and answers. Your confidence may begin to return, and those who have faced health challenges may see some improvement. For some, there is an element of wish fulfilment during this phase. At the same time, you are advised to be mindful of impulses and impatience. Keeping a check on habits, tendencies, or the urge to move ahead without fully understanding the situation will be important. You are encouraged to wait, observe, and then take action. It is alright to delay decisions until you feel more certain. Financial matters and decisions are likely to be on your mind.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week brings positive and supportive energy. You are encouraged to move away from pessimistic thinking and focus on what is working well in your life. There may be clarity, success, and recognition coming your way during this phase. You may also become more vocal and straightforward in your relationships. Important decisions may be made regarding personal connections, including setting boundaries, defining expectations, and standing up for yourself. You may also work toward resolving ongoing issues. Overall, you are advised to maintain an abundance-oriented mindset and focus on bringing your ideas and aspirations to life.