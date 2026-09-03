WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Gifts His Dior Sunglasses Worth ₹40,000 To Elderly Woman During Salem Visit

WATCH: Vijay Gifts His Dior Sunglasses Worth ₹40,000 To Elderly Woman During Salem Visit |

Tamil Nadu CM & actor Vijay recently won hearts with an unexpected gesture during his visit to Salem. While interacting with locals in Mettur, the actor-turned-politician gave away the very sunglasses he was wearing to an elderly woman he met during an impromptu stop.

Vijay was in Mettur on Tuesday as part of his official visit to the region. He had arrived to open the gates of the Mettur Dam and release water for Samba paddy cultivation in the Cauvery Delta. However, while heading towards the airport, he made a sudden stop at a roadside farmhouse where a group of elderly women were working.

#WATCH | Salem | Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay visits the house of a farmer and gifts his glasses to an elderly woman in Mettur



(Source: TN CMO) https://t.co/VQy07Jy7kt pic.twitter.com/NhZN3FfXmF — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

Among them was a woman named Chellam, who reportedly recognised Vijay and approached him. The two were seen having a warm interaction, with the actor holding her hand and walking around the property alongside her.

What caught everyone's attention was what happened next. Vijay took off the sunglasses he was wearing and gently placed them on Chellam. He then gifted the pair to her.

A video of the sweet moment has since surfaced on social media and quickly gone viral. In the clips, Chellam can be seen happily walking beside Vijay while wearing the oversized sunglasses. She also waves at the people gathered around, visibly delighted by the interaction.

Village grandmother wearing Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s glasses. https://t.co/JED5ZuhDlx pic.twitter.com/I4KmhRgus0 — Vignesh Theni (@Vignesh_twitz) September 1, 2026

The gesture has also sparked curiosity among fans because of the brand of sunglasses. Vijay was wearing a pair of Christian Dior sunglasses, and reports suggest that the pair could be worth around ₹40,000. However, the exact price of the specific model he was wearing has not been independently verified. Dior sunglasses in the Indian retail market are generally available in the ₹30,000–₹40,000 range, depending on the model and design.

The interaction reportedly went beyond just the sunglasses. According to reports, Chellam told Vijay that she had not eaten because she had been waiting to meet him. Vijay responded by telling her that he had already eaten and encouraged her to have her meal.