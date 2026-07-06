WATCH: Paraglider Makes Emergency Landing On Busy Road In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; Viral Video Sparks Safety Debate |

A startling video from Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district is making rounds on social media after a paraglider was forced to make an emergency landing in the middle of a public road. The incident reportedly took place in the Raison area, where the pilot narrowly avoided a potentially serious accident by bringing the glider down safely amid moving traffic.

According to reports, the emergency landing became necessary after the weather changed unexpectedly during the flight. A sudden shift in wind direction prevented the paraglider from reaching the designated landing zone, leaving the pilot with little option but to descend onto the road. The viral clip captures the tense moments as the paraglider carefully lands while vehicles on the road come to a halt, avoiding what could have turned into a major mishap.

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हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू के रायसन क्षेत्र में एक पैराग्लाइडर की बीच सड़क पर लैंडिंग।



बताया जा रहा है कि उड़ान के दौरान मौसम और हवा की दिशा में अचानक बदलाव के कारण पैराग्लाइडर निर्धारित लैंडिंग स्थल तक नहीं पहुंच सका और उसे सड़क पर आपातकालीन लैंडिंग करनी पड़ी। pic.twitter.com/mSQLmo2yEL — Amit Pandey (@amitpandaynews) July 6, 2026

The incident has reignited discussions on social media regarding the safety standards surrounding adventure sports in India. While many users praised the pilot's presence of mind and skill in handling the emergency, others questioned whether activities such as paragliding should be allowed to operate without stricter weather monitoring, safety inspections, and certification protocols.

Read Also Video Shows Terrifying Footage Of Woman Paraglider Falling After Plane Collision In Austria

The viral video has also reminded many of another serious adventure sports accident that occurred last year. In November 2025, a 23-year-old man from Gurugram suffered critical injuries during a bungee jumping session at the Shivpuri Thrill Factory in Rishikesh after the bungee rope reportedly snapped mid-jump. The victim is believed to have fallen from a height of nearly 35 metres, triggering widespread concerns over the safety measures followed by adventure tourism operators.

With adventure tourism continuing to grow across destinations like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the latest incident has once again highlighted the importance of stringent safety protocols.