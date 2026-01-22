Indian Tri-Colour To Be Hoisted At An Altitude Of One Lakh Feet! Karnataka Techie Hopes To Celebrate Republic Day In Space With Hydrogen Balloon

Watch India's Republic Day In Space! Karnataka Techie On Mission To Do Highest Ever Flag Hosting At 1 Lakh Feet | Instagram @zikiguy

Taking India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations to an extraordinary new height, a group of tech enthusiasts from Karnataka is on a mission to hoist the Indian flag nearly in space, at an altitude of 1 lakh feet. The ambitious experiment, which has already gone viral on social media, is being hailed as a potential world record for the highest-ever flag hoisting.

According to the team, the idea had been in the works for quite some time. Initially, they explored using a drone, which could only fly up to 1,000 feet, followed by the possibility of using an aircraft capable of reaching around 15 km. However, both options fell short of their goal. That’s when the team came up with an innovative solution, using a hydrogen balloon.

WATCH VIDEO:

The hydrogen balloon is designed to carry the Indian tricolour to the stratosphere, rising steadily until it reaches approximately 1 lakh feet before bursting. One of the tech enthusiasts explained the entire concept in a video that has now gone viral across social media platforms.

The team also revealed that they received the necessary permissions from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airports Authority of India to carry out the experiment. Confident about their achievement, the enthusiasts have claimed the attempt as the world’s highest-ever flag hoisting.

Zepto's connection with the launch:

The viral reel documenting the mission has already crossed over 3 million views, drawing widespread attention and praise online. Adding an interesting commercial twist to the initiative, quick commerce platform Zepto is funding the launch. The experiment model even features Zepto’s logo printed on its body, marking the brand’s involvement in the historic attempt.

As India celebrates Republic Day, this near-space flag hoisting has captured the imagination of netizens, blending patriotism, science, and innovation in a truly sky-high tribute to the nation.