'Wasn't In Right Mental Space': Health Educator Revant Himatsingka Issues Apology With Video Exposing 30+ Brands

Health Educator, Revant Himatsingka, also known as Food Pharmer, who educate peole on several FMCG and beauty products that are available online through live sessions and social media, recently issued an apology on his social media handle on X for inconsistent posting of his content. He also stated that he is now back from his unplanned break and posted a video claiming that he has exposed more than 30 brands in the same.

Revant wrote in his X post, "I haven’t been active for a while. As a health educator, especially one who talks about health and awareness, I feel a huge responsibility. The truth is, I just wasn't in the right mental space. I did not want to show up half-hearted & pretend that everything was going right in my life when it wasn't."

Revant stated that he is feeling much better now and has posted his 'biggest video yet. "Usually, I expose 1 brand in 1 video. But in this video, I have exposed 30+ brands in 1 video," he wrote. He added that this video is the most rickiest video he has ever posted.

Netizens praised the efforts and determination of Revant and applauded for coming out on social media. One user wrote, "It takes real courage to step back, admit you weren’t in the right space, and then return stronger. The work you’re doing matters to so many people. Keep going, the truth always finds its voice."

While one wrote, "Glad to have you back and feeling better! Your courage to expose the truth is exactly what we need. Exposing 30+ brands is legendary—keep fighting the good fight!"

