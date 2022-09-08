Want to get the most out of your whiskey? Add a Blending Water, science says

Whiskey lovers often stand divided. Some swear by adding water to their spirits. Others insist that added water ruins a good malt. Ironically, both camps are right! The latest scientific research* shows that adding water to a whisky greatly benefits its flavourprofile. But it's also true that adding water introduces unwanted dissolved salts and minerals to the mix. Potentially ruining a premium whisky or single malt.

The debate around whether to add water to whiskey is an old one. But new research published by Björn Karlsson & Ran Friedman sheds a scientific perspective on the issue. They found that the taste of whisky was heavily influenced by flavour molecules, such as guaiacol, that are better dispersed in a glass when additional water is added.

Their report concludes that the taste of spirits like whisky significantly improves when consumed with water. They also found that adding water to whisky promotes more interaction between the whisky's flavour molecules and your taste buds, thereby further improving your perception of taste.

So does that settle the debate? Not quite. It turns out that adding water has one major drawback: unwanted additional flavours. Most water, whether bottled or locally sourced, comes with its own set of dissolved salts and minerals that bring flavour pollutants to your glass. The solution? Purpose-made spirit-blending water. Such water should ideally be toned to control its total dissolved salts and minerals. And should also be free from trace organic matter and micro-pollutants.

