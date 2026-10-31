Visiting Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj Temple? Darshan Timings To Change From November 1; All You Need To Know

Visiting Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj Temple? Darshan Timings To Change From November 1 | Bhubaneshwar Tourism

Lingaraj Temple is a Hindu temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is one of the oldest temples and major tourist attractions in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Devotees planning to visit the famous Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, will have to take note of a change in the darshan schedule from November 1, 2026. The revised arrangement has been introduced to facilitate repair and maintenance work inside the historic shrine. The renovation work inside the Garbhagriha will be carried out in phases with the aim of ensuring that the daily rituals of the presiding deity are not disrupted.

Lingaraj Temple to change darshan timings

Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar is set to change darshan timings from November 1, 2026. According to the new schedule, the Bhogamandap rituals will be completed by 2 PM. Following this, darshan will be temporarily suspended to allow the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out the necessary repair work under the Sahanamela rituals.

The ASI will undertake the work for two hours every day. The maintenance activity will primarily focus on cleaning and repairing the temple's inner chamber. The entire process is expected to be completed within a month.

Lingaraj Temple | Incredible India

About Lingaraj Temple

Lingaraj Temple is located in the heart of Bhubaneswar. It is one of Odisha's most prominent religious and architectural landmarks, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is believed to date back to the 11th century and is an important centre of Shaivism.

The temple is also renowned for its Kalinga-style architecture, intricate stone carvings and towering structure. Its main sanctum houses the Swayambhu (self-manifested) Shivalinga, which is worshipped as Harihara. This is a combined form of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.