Visa-Free Destinations: Indians Opt For Budget Friendly Beach Destinations

After the big razzle-dazzle in travel culture, Indian explorers are preferring certain visa-free destinations to fulfill their passion to explore more. According to the data released by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian nationals are allowed to travel in three different unconventional ways. Apart from the 'Visa on Arrival facility' and 'E-Visa' options, the 'Visa-Free' countries are becoming the top choice of Indian tourists. Sri Lanka and Nepal have already been some of the most sustainable and low-key destinations, but now the particular exemptions on tourist visas and availability of free visas are alluring masses towards the crystal-clear islands of Thailand.

According to a recent report from The Indian Express, air travel to Sri-Lanka and Thailand has witnessed a considerable growth of 15-20% in a short time. These countries fit better in the compact budget plans of Indian travel freaks, and that too with promising adventurous travel experiences.

Sri-Lanka,Thailand and Indonesia have rocked the list

From the beautiful islands of Bali to the blue world of the Gili Air Islands, the tour packages in Indonesia include a list of adventures that range from ₹ 30,000 to ₹50,000. Meanwhile, trip packages to explore Thailand and Sri-Lanka start from ₹50,000 to ₹70,000. Apart from this, you can wait for the festive discount offers and explore these places without purchasing any particular plan to mitigate the expenses.

Travel is considered a luxurious thing, but it's not out of reach! All you need is a sharp understanding of how to manage life, enthusiasm, and budget all together to attain travel experiences like a cakewalk.