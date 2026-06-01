Virat Kohli Flaunts ₹1.6 Crores Luxurious Watch In Viral Dance Moment Post RCB's Second Title Win In IPL 2026

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are once again at the centre of cricket celebrations after lifting the IPL 2026 trophy and successfully defending their title. As videos of Kohli, captain Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya and the rest of the squad dancing their hearts out flooded social media, fans couldn't get enough of the emotional victory scenes. But while the internet replayed Kohli's viral dance moves, luxury watch enthusiasts had their eyes fixed on the stunning timepiece gleaming on his wrist.

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Virat Kohli's watch steals the show

In one of the now-viral celebration clips, Kohli can be seen grooving alongside his teammates with the IPL trophy. Amid the excitement, eagle-eyed fans quickly identified the watch he was wearing, a highly coveted Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel Time 5164G.

Known for blending sporty aesthetics with high-end craftsmanship, the watch is considered one of the most desirable pieces in the luxury watch world. Crafted from white gold, it features a sophisticated blue-grey dial with the signature embossed Aquanaut pattern that instantly stands out.

One of its standout features is the dual-time-zone complication, allowing wearers to track two different time zones simultaneously. Day and night indicators further enhance its practicality, making it particularly useful for global travellers constantly moving between countries.

The watch comes housed in a 40.8 mm white-gold case and is paired with a matching blue-grey composite strap. A sapphire crystal case back offers a glimpse into the intricate mechanical movement powering the timepiece, while the Aquanaut folding clasp ensures both comfort and security.

Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel Time 5164G | Image Courtesy: chrono24

Luxury rarely comes cheap, and this Patek Philippe is no exception. The Aquanaut Travel Time 5164G is estimated to be worth around ₹1.6 crore, placing it among the most expensive watches spotted on an Indian cricketer in recent months.