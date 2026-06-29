Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Ace Couple Fashion During IND vs AUS Women's Clash; Cricketer Dons ₹1.36 Cr Watch As His Wife Slips Into ₹13K Summer Dress |

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma turned heads with their effortlessly chic appearance during the ICC T20 Women's World Cup clash between India Women and Australia Women at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London on June 28. The celebrity couple was spotted enjoying the high-voltage encounter from the stands, and as soon as cameras caught them together, photos and videos of their outing quickly went viral across social media.

Apart from catching up with former India head coach Ravi Shastri and former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and his wife, it was the couple's sophisticated fashion choices that became a major talking point among fans.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat opted for a smart yet relaxed look in a striped pastel grey and crimson shirt, paired with off-white tailored trousers and black formal shoes. He completed the outfit with sleek black sunglasses, striking the perfect balance between casual comfort and polished elegance.

Adding a luxurious touch to his ensemble was an exquisite Patek Philippe Aquanaut Rose Gold Brown Dial watch. Known for its refined craftsmanship and elegant sports-luxury design, the coveted timepiece carries an estimated market value of ₹1.36 crore (approximately $145,100), making it one of the standout accessories of his look.

Anushka Sharma complemented her husband in an elegant Mora Linen Dress in Cloud Blue from Reformation, priced at ₹13,100. The breezy linen dress perfectly suited the summer weather while exuding understated sophistication.

She elevated the look with carefully chosen luxury accessories, carrying the Bridget Flap Shoulder Bag from Coach. The classic handbag added a refined finish without overpowering her minimal aesthetic.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For footwear, Anushka chose Kansiz black sandals worth ₹20,100, pairing comfort with timeless style. She rounded off the outfit with the iconic Cotton Chino Ball Cap, valued at ₹10,000, giving the ensemble a sporty and relaxed edge perfect for a day at the cricket ground.