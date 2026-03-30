Virar-Andheri Passengers Celebrate To-Be Bride's 'Kelvan' Inside Mumbai Local| WATCH Joyful Video

Female Passengers Go Viral For 'Kelvan' Celebration Inside Virar-Andheri Local Train | WATCH | Instagram @mumbaiguide_

In a unique and heartwarming moment from Mumbai, a group of women turned a routine commute into a celebration by hosting a traditional ‘Kelvan’ ceremony inside a crowded local train running between Virar and Andheri.

The now-viral video captures female passengers joyfully celebrating the pre-wedding ritual within the bustling compartment, leaving netizens both amused and impressed. Typically conducted at home, the ‘Kelvan’ ceremony is a cherished Maharashtrian and Goan tradition held a few days before a wedding, where close friends and family invite the bride or groom for a special meal, gifts, and blessings.

However, in a refreshing twist, the celebration unfolded on wheels. As seen in the viral visuals, the bride-to-be was welcomed into the compartment with showers of flowers, followed by cheerful decorations and surprises that are usually part of a traditional Kelvan setup.

Despite the packed setting of Mumbai’s lifeline, the local train, the group managed to create a lively and emotional atmosphere, blending cultural traditions with the city’s everyday hustle.

Social media users were quick to react, praising the creativity and spirit of the women for making the occasion special in an unconventional setting. Many called it a perfect example of how Mumbaikars find joy and togetherness even during their daily commute.

The video continues to gain traction online, with viewers celebrating the beautiful display of friendship, culture and community spirit, proving once again that in Mumbai, even a train ride can turn into a memorable celebration.