Viral Video: Pradeep Kabra Tours Sri Lanka’s Ravana’s Cave Connected To Ramayana Legend

Pradeep Kabra Tours Sri Lanka’s Ravana’s Cave | Instagram

Bollywood actor Pradeep Kabra, who is known for playing negative roles in major films like Dilwale, Bang Bang!, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, sometimes posts glimpses of travel, has shared a new video of Sri Lanka. The video becomes viral on internet after he shared a video from Ravana's Cave in Sri Lanka, a site that is closely associated with the ancient Indian epic, the Ramayana. The video has sparked widespread interest among social media users, mythology enthusiasts, and travellers eager to explore locations linked to the legendary tale.

Pradeep Kabra shows Ravana's cave

Pradeep Kabra who visited Sri Lanka recently shares a video showing demon Ravana's cave where he held Sita. In the video, Kabra takes viewers inside the cave, which is located near Ella in Sri Lanka's central highlands. Surrounded by lush greenery and steep rock formations, the site is believed by local tradition to have connections with King Ravana, one of the central figures in the Ramayana. According to popular legends, Ravana used a network of caves and tunnels across Sri Lanka, and Ravana's Cave is often cited as one such location.

Showing the place, he says, "I am in Ella and it is believed that about 20,000 years ago King Ravana hid Goddess Sita here and it is known as Ravana's cave."

Popular destination for tourists

The cave has become a popular destination for tourists and devotees interested in Ramayana-related sites. Visitors usually climb a series of steps and rocky pathways to reach the cave, where they can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The site is part of the broader "Ramayana Trail" promoted in Sri Lanka, which includes several locations believed to be associated with events from the epic.

Netizens reactions

Kabra's viral video that highlighted the cave's mysterious atmosphere, rugged terrain, and historical significance, many viewers expressed fascination with the blend of mythology, history, and natural beauty showcased in the footage. While some questioning religion and its mythology.

Vicky.spl commented on the video and said, "Sab chiz me ram ravan dhundh lete ho......pure saboot ke sath sri lanka ek Buddhist country tha."

axinxhann said, "Ravaan toh Itna vishal tha itne choti se cave mein kaise aagya."