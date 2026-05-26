Viral 'Donald Trump Buffalo' From Bangladesh Worth ₹2.5 Lakh To Get Slaughtered Ahead Of Eid-Al-Adha | X @OJoelsen

A buffalo in Bangladesh has unexpectedly turned into an internet sensation ahead of Eid-al-Adha after social media users claimed the animal bears a striking resemblance to former US President Donald Trump. Nicknamed the “Donald Trump” online, the animal has been attracting massive crowds, with curious visitors gathering just to catch a glimpse of the now-viral sacrificial buffalo.

Videos and photos of the buffalo have rapidly spread across social media platforms, with many users amused by its distinctive appearance and hairstyle-like fur pattern, which they say resembles the American politician.

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The buffalo, reportedly purchased for traditional Qurbani rituals during Eid-al-Adha, has already been delivered to its buyer. However, the unexpected online fame surrounding the animal has transformed an otherwise routine livestock purchase into a viral attraction in the region.

Speaking about the attention, owner Muhammad Fariduzzaman Sharon revealed that he had bought the buffalo nearly two months ago purely for religious sacrifice and never imagined it would gain such popularity online.

According to Sharon, the buffalo was purchased through a regular livestock deal based on its live weight, just like any other animal bought during the Eid season. Reports suggest the buffalo weighs nearly 700 kilograms and was bought at approximately BDT 550 per kilogram, bringing the total cost to around BDT 330,000, roughly ₹2.5 lakh.

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He explained that the family’s intention behind purchasing the buffalo was solely connected to Eid-al-Adha traditions and offering the sacrifice “in the way of Allah.” However, once videos of the animal surfaced online, crowds started pouring in daily.

The owner’s family also expressed surprise over the overwhelming response. Sharon’s wife shared that this was their first time purchasing a buffalo for Eid sacrifice, as the family usually opts for cows or goats. She added that the decision was influenced by their son, who specifically wanted a buffalo this year.

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As the animal’s fame continued growing, locals and visitors from nearby areas reportedly began gathering outside the property to take pictures and videos. The family said they were amazed to see even international social media users discussing the buffalo online.