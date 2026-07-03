Village Walks To Vintage Drives; Khas Mahal Suites Flips The Royal Script

Pics: Khas Mahal Suites

Unlike most luxury hospitality offerings in Udaipur that leans on familiar tropes of palatial nostalgia, lake-facing opulence and a brush with royal living, a new entrant, Khas Mahal Suites, from the evolving Fateh Collection portfolio offers all this with a more grounded, experiential lens. One that is rooted in immersive moments, authenticity and familiarity that comes from living inheritance—the founding family stays nearby and remains deeply involved in its operations.

Driven by the three Kelwa Rathore brothers and helmed by visionary Jitender Rathore, the Fateh Collection owns and operates seven distinctive boutique hotels across Udaipur and Kumbhalgarh. Its properties showcase a slice of their rich history and legacy through their honest and warm take on hospitality. A family dinner with the Kelwa Rathore brothers—Anant Rathore, Raghvender Rathore, and Jitender Rathore—and a day spent exploring the local crafts in their company reassures their deeply personal approach to hosting their guests.

A vintage car from the property’s collection |

Rooted luxury

Catering to the modern luxury traveller seeking privacy, personalisation, and experience-led stays over sheer grandeur, Khas Mahal Suites, set an hour away from the well-trodden lakefront circuit, high in the Aravallis, positions itself as a private retreat. Perched on a hill within the same estate as its grander siblings, Fateh Vilas and Fateh Garh, overlooking the lake in the distance and surrounded by forest, this heritage-style retreat offers a rustic yet refined escape from the city. Here, luxury isn’t just about ornate architecture or legacy, it’s about how a stay unfolds: private plunge pools, curated experiences, and a deeper, more personal connection to the land.

My time at Khas Mahal Suites was spent romancing the city through a different lens. Tales of the wild, of ‘resident’ leopards frequenting the surroundings intermingled with details of local flora and fauna making their way onto dining plates or into welcome drinks infused with the kachnar flower. Stories of the rugged terrain winding its way into the hotel’s design, marble from the family’s own mines shaping the interiors, and even tales of their emerald mine add layers to the rich experience and upscale pampering at the property.

The Plunge Pool Suite is one of the spacious and luxurious options at Khas Mahal |

With just 18 rooms, the property leans into exclusivity. Designed to revive Rajasthan’s architectural and cultural legacy in a modern context through ‘heritage renaissance’, the property is built using stones, jalis, original temple doorways, and several reclaimed elements from old havelis and forts, reimagined with contemporary sensibilities. Over a conversation, the Rathore brothers share, their desire to create spaces that breathe history without feeling like museums. While art and artefacts catch your eye inside, it’s the open outdoor terraces, with sweeping views of the Aravallis and Udaipur’s distant lakes, that take your breath away. The Plunge Pool Suites don’t just offer peaceful views of the surrounding hills, but also a much-needed respite on hot sunny days when a dip feels almost essential.

Beyond the palace walls

To infuse a sense of play and as a nod to its royal past, a shared legacy through vintage automobiles and equestrian traditions runs across the three properties. Vintage jeeps ferry guests around the estate, while the impressive collection of over 50 classic and heritage vehicles at Fateh Vilas is sure to win all hearts. With an impressive mix of stately pre-war Cadillacs, beautifully preserved late-1950s Chevrolet Bel Air, 1942 Fiats, a Mercedes-Benz Patent-Wagen (1886), the Mustang 1967 and many more, each vehicle here stands out with its polished curves, fleeting silhouettes, and leather interiors, reflecting the charm of automotive legacy.

For those seeking more than stillness, the property offers a range of immersive activities that add a distinct edge to what might otherwise be a purely indulgent escape. Take a vintage car out for a spin or zip-line across forested stretches, and even try your hand at archery. At their Stud Farm, guests can try horse riding or know more about their efforts towards the revival of the Marwari horse. Sunsets in Rajasthan are magical so a private sundowner or a high tea at the Sky Walk at Fateh Vilas overlooking the neighbouring fields and Bujara Village becomes a core memory long after you leave the land.

And perhaps the most meaningful experiences come from the simplest of experiences, such as a leisurely walk through a nearby village, evening chai with the village folk, or sampling local rabri over unhurried gupshup. It is this sense of place, connection, and community that becomes a personal experience transcending just another stay.