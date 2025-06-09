Vijay Mallya Flaunts Hublot King Power F1 India Watch Worth ₹40 Lakh On Podcast With Raj Shamani

Vijay Mallya, the once-celebrated liquor baron and ex-chairman of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is back in the public eye-this time not just for his sharp commentary but also for his impeccable taste in luxury. The controversial businessman made a rare appearance on entrepreneur Raj Shamani’s popular podcast, offering unfiltered insights into his high-flying past, ongoing legal troubles, and thoughts on returning to India. But while his candid revelations made headlines, his luxury wristwatch quickly became a conversation starter among fashion and horology buffs.

A glimpse into Mallya’s luxe comeback

Dressed in a simple, full-sleeve shirt in muted tones, Mallya’s understated fashion choice might have gone unnoticed-if not for the bold timepiece on his wrist. He was seen sporting the Hublot King Power F1 India, a striking limited-edition watch that perfectly encapsulates his flamboyant personality. Produced in a batch of just 200 units to commemorate the Indian Grand Prix, this ultra-exclusive watch is made with 18K King Gold, a proprietary red-gold alloy developed by Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot.

The watch that’s turning heads

The Hublot King Power F1 India is no ordinary wristwatch. With a 48mm case, a mix of black ceramic and King Gold on the bezel, and a rubber-Nomex strap inspired by Formula 1 racing suits, this watch screams high-octane luxury. At the heart of it lies the HUB4100 self-winding chronograph movement, offering precise timekeeping with hour, minute, second, and date functions. The transparent sapphire crystal case back and 100-meter water resistance place it in the league of collectible timepieces. Priced around $47,400 (₹40.66 lakh), this model is a statement in both craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Mallya on the IPL, extradition & legal hurdles

Beyond fashion, Mallya didn’t shy away from discussing the turbulence that has defined his life since 2016. Reflecting on his ownership of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL franchise, he reminisced about the highs and lows of cricket entrepreneurship. More controversially, he addressed his legal status in the UK and the possibility of returning to India-provided he receives a fair trial.

“There are several extradition requests made by India, but UK courts have flagged concerns about prison conditions violating the European Convention on Human Rights,” he said, a statement that instantly reignited debate across media and political circles.

Vijay Mallya’s podcast appearance has become a viral moment-not just for his perspective on one of India’s most high-profile financial fraud cases, but also for his unapologetic embrace of luxury.