Victoria, Australia Woos Indian Travellers With Wellness And Culture Offerings

Peninsula Hot Springs in the Mornington Peninsula | Pics: Visit Victoria

Australia has long held a firm position on the Indian traveller’s map with Melbourne right at the centre of this connection, as one of the most popular destinations for Indian visitors. Capital of Victoria, the city’s appeal lies in its myriad experiences and activities, including art and culture, gastronomy, historic markets, festivals, concerts and a calendar packed with global sporting events. During a recent visit to Mumbai, Brendan McClements, CEO, Visit Victoria, outlined the new opportunities for Indian travellers: “India brings in about 200,000 people a year to Victoria. It gives about $700 million to the Victorian economy. It’s one of our top three source markets.” This includes a significant category of students, while a cohort of Indian consumers, seeking exclusive, bespoke experiences, is driving leisure travel in the state of Victoria. “They are sophisticated travellers with a significant amount of money invested in travel; they have tailored agents who deal with high-net-worth individuals and are exclusively working for them,” adds McClements.

Brendan McClements, CEO, Visit Victoria |

Melbourne remains the gateway for travellers, aided by direct flights from Mumbai and Delhi. Visit Victoria is anchoring exclusive experiences through Indian travel agents and holiday curators for marquee events. Global music tours in Melbourne—think Taylor Swift or Coldplay—are increasingly becoming the centrepiece for travel plans. McClements shares that while cricket has been a historic and traditional sport that garners regular interest for Melbourne, tennis and Formula One are also seeing increased interest. “Tennis is a high-end sport where box seats come at a premium. The same tourist will also want to dine at the best restaurants in the city,” McClements explains how events pivot to other high-end experiences in the city. Currently, the National Gallery of Victoria is hosting ‘Cartier’, the largest exhibition on the global jewellery house, featuring nearly 300 never-before-seen works. The exhibition will be on till October 4, 2026.

Australian Open draws in tennis aficionados from India |

Given Australia’s long-haul travel pattern, Indian travellers spend an average of 10-14 days for leisure travel, discovering options beyond the city. Within Victoria, places such as The Great Ocean Road, Yarra Valley and Phillip Island offer a unique mix of experiences. McClements shares wellness and spa offerings are a big draw, including the 900km trail of hot springs, mineral springs and sea baths, popularly known as the Great Victorian Bathing Trail that has become a tourism highlight. The discovery and utilisation of these thermal mineral springs was initiated by Charles Davidson in 2005 in the Mornington Peninsula, an hour away from Melbourne. He founded Peninsula Hot Springs, Australia’s first geothermal resort, with public pools modelled after Japanese onsens. It is spread across 42 acres, where wellness seekers can unwind in a private outdoor mineral spring bath for a deeply soothing experience.

Alba Thermal Springs in the Mornington Peninsula offers a luxury wellness experience in the mineral-rich springs of Victoria |

Treatments include nature-focused body therapies with organic products, saunas and ice plunges. Just two kilometres away lies Alba Thermal Springs and Spa. The design-forward wellness retreat offers guests choice to soak themselves in the hot springs available as communal spaces or private pools, combined with personalised treatments such as massages, facials, hammam and Vichy rituals. For the wellness seeker, the Great Victorian Bathing Trail extends to the north to Dayleford’s Hepburn Bathhouse; in the west to Deep Blue Hot Springs, Warrnambool; and Metung Hot Springs in the east. Expected to be a fully developed tourism product by 2030, it adds a layered offering to wellness travel.