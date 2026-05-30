Veteran Filmmaker Umesh Mehra Brings ‘Office Office’ Back With A Modern Spin

Umesh Mehra is a young 72, throbbing with creativity. The son of prolific filmmaker F.C. Mehra of the top banner of Eagle Films, the ever-genial writer-director now executive produces the new season of his father’s cult TV production, the satire Office Office, which first aired in 2001. The new series, on Doordarshan and its OTT channel, Waves, is Office Office Chali Mussaddi Ki Beti.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did this new season happen, and why this serial in particular?

The I & B Ministry and DD officials wanted us to do something together! I bounced off some ideas, and they asked me, “What about Office Office?” I replied, “Today, the biggest channel in the world will not be able to afford it as my actors—Pankaj Kapur, Manoj Pahwa, Deven Bhojani and Sanjay Mishra—have now become big! But I can turn the show into a modern one with a new outlook and cast and call it Mussaddi Ki Beti. I thought of this variation on the spot and it was approved instantly as well! My production team and writers backed my idea. We wrote 13 episodes and they were approved! We began shooting on November 25 last year and by now 52 episodes have been delivered!

Rajiv Mehra, who directed Office Office, could have directed this one too.

Rajiv said that he would not be able to work around a new version, and so we chose Rajan Waghdhare, who has done a couple of shows for us.

So what was your creative involvement here?

I got the writers, approved every script and all the casting and locations. The rest was up to the director. And we had a great one!

How was the cast decided?

By auditions. Shruti Sharma, who plays the protagonist, has done work on television and a small role in Heeramandi. We have deliberately cast only young actors.

Your father always remained a producer. What drove you towards direction?

Right from college, I would attend script and music sessions and narrations, and was drawn more to the creative aspects. I became fourth assistant to Shammi (Kapoor) uncle on Manoranjan. By the time I was assisting him on Bundalbaaz, I would even give suggestions.

And then you made your debut with Hamaare Tumhaare with Sanjeev Kumar and Raakhee.

And simultaneously, Ali Baba Aur Chalis Chor! Did you know I would shoot Hamaare Tumhaare here by night, fly to Tashkent to shoot for Alibaba… by day and come back for Hamaare… again! Yes, Hamaare… released first.

How did the co-productions with Russia take off?

We had gone to the Tashkent Film Festival and had decided on two co-productions: one was Pathaan¸ an action romance to be shot in Afghanistan, which Yash Chopra was to direct, and the other was Mirza Ghalib with Gulzar. The first did not take off because of the political changes in Afghanistan, while we thought that the poetry needed for Mirza Ghalib would lose its essence in the Russian translation.

After discussing many subjects, my father suggested the legend of Alibaba and told them that I would direct it!

Looking back, with hits like Sabse Bada Khiladi, Mujrim, Jaal and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi as well, do you have a favourite film?

Sohni Mahiwal! It was a most satisfying six-month start-to-finish shoot with great music.

You have worked with the finest actors. Who are your favourites among them?

Zeenat Aman, who was in Alibaba…, Ashanti and Sohni…, was around my age and more of a buddy. Dilip-saab was the easiest of them all. When we met for Qila, I told him, “I will not teach you how to do a scene! Please do not teach me how to direct!” He did test me but was surprised at how I handled my scenes. But I have never gone on sets without a complete script with shot divisions and I am planning my new film in the same way.

So the Eagle will soar again?

Yes! My father was a clerk in the Air Force. The squadron in which he worked was called ‘Eagle’ and so he decided to name our banner as Eagle Films. My family had come here after Partition, and with mouths to feed, dad bought a film and took the reels by train to Kabul and showed it there. Soon, he was doing this on a regular basis.

Then one film was not being completed due to lack of funds, and my father got down to complete it and that’s how Sipahsalar (1956) with Shammi uncle was made. From then on, he rapidly established himself, bought the Minerva cinema in Mumbai and the Plaza in New Delhi along with him and then, from the 1980s, we also began making serials too, like Mama Ji, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, LOC—Life Out Of Control, Shararat and others.

Which genre of film will you make now?

A film I enjoy, not one that will win awards!