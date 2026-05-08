Venice Biennale 2026: Inside the Most Unforgettable Pavilions; Explore Some of the Works That Stay with You

If the Venice Biennale were only its headline acts, it would still be extraordinary. But the true education lies in surrendering entirely to the Arsenale and Giardini, pavilion by pavilion, until your feet protest and your mind refuses to absorb another thing. Here is what refused to leave me.

Great Britain arrived with Lubaina Himid's Predicting History: Testing Translation — a meditation on what gets remembered, what gets erased, and who decides. Himid has always understood that history is not a neutral record but a curated argument, and here that argument is made with characteristic elegance and an artist's-controlled fury. It is the kind of work that rewards slowness.

Lubaina Himid's Predicting History: Testing Translation |

A Kiss on the Eyes by the Turkey Pavilion |

Turkey's A Kiss on the Eyes, curated by Başak Doğa Temür, gave us Nilbar Güreş — an artist who works with fabric, macramé, wool, thread, steel and copper to expose the invisible structures that govern our bodies and our movements. The title derives from a Turkish phrase of gentle address, the kind used to close a letter with warmth, and the pavilion wears that tenderness like armour. Produced entirely in Istanbul with sculptors, metalworkers, tailors and craftspeople, these suspended, leaning, hovering works insist, quietly and beautifully, that softening the gaze is itself a radical act.

Austria was where the Biennale shed all pretence of gentility. Florentina Holzinger's Seaworld Venice flooded the Austrian pavilion — literally — with rising water, robot dogs, a church bell, a performer sustained inside a tank, and a jet ski offered as monument to ecological catastrophe. The queues stretched endlessly. People waited gladly. It was the most visceral, uncompromising statement of the edition, and it left you slightly winded in the best possible way.

Visitors at the Japan Pavilion |

Japan, by contrast, offered something unexpectedly tender. The pavilion presented visitors with startlingly realistic baby dolls that one could adopt for the duration of their stay. The yearning in the room was palpable. Everyone wanted one, and the wanting itself was the work.

Among the individual artists, Guadalupe Maravilla was devastating. Born in El Salvador, his four Disease Throwers — handmade sculptures combining found objects collected while retracing his migration route through Central America — function simultaneously as shrines and as sonic healing instruments. Five enormous hammocks hang overhead, each inscribed with a phrase from a song sung to comfort children in pain. In the current political climate, this tension between metaphorical disease and very real physical toll could not be more charged.

Art on display at the Biennale |

Ebony G. Patterson's …fester… from Jamaica was a riot of Jacquard tapestry, glitter, lace, gold leaf, and glass-beaded pins that somehow managed to be both dazzling and deeply mournful — the garden as allegory, beauty coexisting inseparably with the weight of colonial inheritance.

Himali Singh Soin and David Soin Tappeser wove tapestry and percussion together into something genuinely moving, while Dan Lie's cascading flower garlands against saturated yellow made the body feel briefly, mercifully weightless.

The Biennale, at its best, makes the world feel both larger and more intimate. This edition did exactly that.