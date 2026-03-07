Velas Turtle Festival Is Back! Best Time To Visit & Watch The Olive Ridley Turtles Hatching

Velas Turtle Festival |

Velas Turtle Festival is one of the most unique festivals you will ever see. Velas is a serene village which is situated in the Konkan area of Maharashtra. Every year, the village hosts this unique festival where Olive Ridley turtles hatch. It draws wildlife enthusiasts and travellers eager to witness one of nature’s most remarkable spectacles.

The festival is held annually on the pristine beaches of Velas and offers a unique opportunity to experience conservation efforts up close while celebrating the magical arrival of baby turtles to the sea. If you are someone who loves experiencing something unique and enjoys watching turtles, then this is for you!

About Velas Turtle Festival 2026

Velas Turtle Festival is more than just a visual retreat; it is also a conservation movement. The Velas Turtle Festival runs from March and ends in April. Early mornings are the best time to visit, as hatchings usually emerge at dawn. From March 15 to April 26, 2026, travellers have a rare chance to witness turtles break free from their eggs and take their first steps towards the Arabian Sea.

The Velas Turtle Festival not only allows visitors to observe this incredible natural event but also promotes eco-tourism and awareness about marine conservation. Volunteers and local villagers work together to protect nests, ensuring maximum survival of hatchings.

Enjoy cultural programmes

Apart from witnessing hatchlings, the festival also features cultural programmes, local food stalls, and eco-workshops, giving travellers a taste of Maharashtra’s Konkan region. The festival also showcases the local Konkan culture, traditions, traditional dance, music and more. Staying in nearby homestays and eco-lodges adds an immersive experience to the visit. If possible, stay with local families to enjoy home-cooked Konkani meals and experience the vibe of traditional village life.

How to visit Velas from Mumbai?

The most convenient way to visit Velas Beach from Mumbai is by road. The distance is approximately 213 km to 220 km by road, depending on the specific route taken. If you are travelling by train, the nearest railway station is Mangaon, which is 65 km from Velas. From there, you can travel via local transport.