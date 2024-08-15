Varalakshmi Vratham 2024: Date, Muharat, Rituals And Significance

Canva

One of the auspicious Hindu festivals, Varalakshmi Vrat, will be celebrated on Friday, August 15, 2024. It is observed on the final Friday of Shravan month. Devotees celebrate this festival through several rituals and fast, holding significant importance in Hindi culture and tradition. On this holy day, devotees will worship Goddess Lakshmi, who reflects grace and prosperity.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2024: Date and Muharat

Varalakshmi Vratham 2024 will be observed on Friday, August 16. Below are the detailed muhurat of the auspicious festival:

Leo Lagna Puja Muhurat: From 05:33 AM to 07:41 AM

Scorpio Ascendant Puja Muhurat: From 12:01 PM to 02:15 PM

Kumbar Ascendant Puja Muhurat: From 06:10 PM to 07:46 PM

Taurus Ascendant Puja Muhurat: From August 16, 2024, 11:03 PM to August 17, 2024, 01:02 AM

Varalakshmi Vratham 2024: Rituals

Start your day by waking up early and taking a holy bath.

Before beginning the Puja, first, use Gangajal to clean the house and for the shuddhi of the puja area.

Next, before starting Lakshmi puja, make an altar and set a Goddess Lakshmi statue there.

Decorate the idol of Maa Lakshmi with fresh attire, jewellery, sindoor or kumkum, and a garland of red flowers.

Offer fruits, sweets and other traditional dishes to the lord, and perform the Puja by lighting the incense sticks and diya.

On this day, many devotees also observe fasting and only eat sattvik food suggested for fasting.

Varalakshmi Vratham Significance

Varalakshmi Vratham is regarded as a highly significant and powerful observance, as it was narrated by Lord Shiva to Goddess Parvati. Devotees who observe Varalakshmi Vratham often experience a sense of contentment and relief from various sufferings and sorrows. The practice brings harmony and tranquility into their lives and homes.