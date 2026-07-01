Van Mahotsav 2026: Exploring Ayurvedic Herbs & Spices Hidden In India's Forests

The forests are a beneficial component of our Earth. In India, they offer many natural gifts, including Ayurvedic herbs and spices. Van Mahotsav, or forest festival, from July 1 to 7, is a week-long celebration of the importance of forests.

Observed around the monsoon season, this festival supports communities and educational institutes to raise awareness about nature and conservation. Indian forests contain Ayurvedic herbs and spices used in food and medicine. Learn about them, their health benefits, and related Patanjali products.

Indian Forests and Ayurveda

Indian forests have the sheer variety of ecosystems, including tropical rainforests and alpine forests. The tropical evergreen and semi-evergreen rainforests are on the Western Ghats, the northeast, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In and around Madhya Pradesh (MP), Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh (AP), and Odisha, discover tropical deciduous forests. Move towards the Himalayan ranges and discover montane and coniferous forests thanks to the alpine regions and altitude.

The coastal deltas, estuaries, and backwaters are home to the mangroves. Now, know the five forest herbs and spices used by Ayurveda and the related Patanjali products for use.

5 Ayurvedic Herbs and Spices from Forests

Ashwagandha: This herb grows in India’s dry and subtropical areas, especially the outskirts of the forests or near the wastelands or scrublands. Ashwagandha has rejuvenator and adaptogen properties used to relieve anxiety, stress, and joint pain, boost libido and energy, support immune function, cognitive health, and good sleep, and manage sleep issues like insomnia. Patanjali Nutrela Ashwagandha and Melatonin Gummies (90 Gms) contain the goodness of ashwagandha for relaxation, good sleep, calming relief, and well-being.

Arjuna: Native to the Indian subcontinent, this herb grows naturally and widely in tropical climates in southern and central India around streams, riverbanks, and floodplains. Known as a heart tonic, arjuna is used to fortify the heart muscles, boost efficient pumping, and control heart pressure. It regulates cholesterol and maintains metabolism. It has astringent and anti-inflammatory properties and boosts digestion and treats bloating, acidity, and diarrhoea. Patanjali Arjun-Amla Juice (500 Ml) combines the goodness of arjuna and amla. Rich in vitamin C, it protects your heart health, provides immunity, good digestion and skin health, and makes your body strong.

Brahmi: A prized Ayurvedic herb growing in tropical and subtropical climates, it propagates well on muddy shorelines, in shallow waters, and in humid marshlands. Ayurveda calls brahmi a brain tonic. Used for its neuroprotective power to boost cognitive functioning, capacity and focus, brahmi also lowers anxiety and stress while providing good sleep. The herb boosts respiratory health, treats irritation in the airways and provides relief from bronchitis and congestion. Patanjali’s Divya Brahmi Ghrita (200 Gms) provides cognitive working, lowers anxiety and stress, and boosts digestive working. It contains brahmi, cow ghee, shankhapushpi, and other herbs.

Manjistha: Also called Indian madder, this evergreen climbing herb is found in damp deciduous and semi-evergreen forests and forest clearings or margins. Ayurveda trusts manjistha for its blood-purifying and lymphatic-detoxifying properties. It treats skin issues like acne, psoriasis, and eczema, removes toxins, and keeps digestive fire well. It has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving benefits. Patanjali’s Divya Mahamanjisthadi Kwath (Pravahi) (450 Ml) contains manjistha along with essential ayurvedic herbs like nagarmotha, giloy, neem, turmeric, amla, bakuchi, and harad. It cleanses the blood and treats skin diseases.

Black Pepper: This herb grows as a vine in the tropical rainforests. The damp and humid weather, shaded surroundings, and rich and draining soil in the Western Ghats help black pepper thrive. This ‘King of Spices’ has a strong and heating quality that boosts digestive fires, purifies the system and clears the respiratory congestion. Use Patanjali Black Pepper Whole (5 Gms and 100 Gms) in dishes and remedies.

This Van Mahotsav from July 1 to 7, make a promise to include Ayurvedic spices and herbs from the forests and use related Patanjali products to stay healthy.