Valentine's Day 2024: Love Stories From The Chronicles Of History

Pinterest/Canva

As India celebrates Valentine's Day, we should pay tribute to the great lovers who still shine like bright stars to motivate us, so that we can conquer the oceans, rivers, bridges, and maps to get a glimpse of our beloved.

The concept of soulmates is something that lingers around the absolute phenomenon of vitality to seek sublime goals. Sometimes 'Ishq-e-Majazi' (worldly love) becomes a medium to find 'Ishq-e-Haqiqi' (spiritual love of the Almighty). In these flamboyant tales, we always find some pious sparks that lead to shaking the world and causing a journey of change.

Let's look back to the tales of love and harmony to restore our faith, which still exists somewhere.

Heer-Ranja

Sajeal Ali/ Heer-Ranjha Shoot n | Pinterest/Canva

Heer-Ranjha are regarded as one of the most celebrated lovers in the region of Punjab. A love story that took place in the 16th century is still relevant and alive in the archives of songs, poetry, and vibrant folklore. Heer, or the Izzat bibi, was a beautiful woman, while Rajha lived by the river Chinab with his elder brothers. Playing the flute and observing the tiny gestures of life, one day he saw Heer and fell in love with her. However, due to domestic issues, Heer got married to another man, Saida Khera, but Ranjha never stopped loving her. Ranjha wandered alone, mumbling and recalling the broken hopes.

This madness of love still allures us and sets a striking example. Love is indeed not always about receiving love or finding the right answers.

Sohani Mahiwal

Sohni Mahiwal (1984) | Pinterest/Canva

Similarly, in Sindhi folklore, the Sohni-Mahiwal were lovebirds who became the epitome of elevated emotions. In the landscape of the 10th century, Sohni was married to a man against her will, but she crossed a river every day to meet her lover. One day someone put a 'Kaccha Ghada' (unbaked earthenware pot) in place of the baked pot, and she dissolved into the rippling, deadly waves of the river.

The courage to cross a river with a 'ghada' was a strong step towards the right to love. She dismantled many barriers and smashed socio-political restrictions without knowing them.

Anarkali-Saleem

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali (2018) | Pinterest/Canva

The historic 'Dastan' of the Anarkali and Salim rocks in the row of saga love stories. The love between Shahzada Saleem and Anarkali became an apple of discord in the royal Mughal epoch of emperor Akbar. As we know, Akbar opposed their bond because Anarkali was a dancer who was not supposed to love a prince.

The story sails through the tides of fiction and realism, and the glory of their love becomes unforgettable with the revolutionary expression of affection and a devotion that was always ready to embrace brutal consequences.

Laila Majnu

Laila-Majnu (2018) | Pinterest/Canva

It is the story of a poet with magic metaphors of sensitivity and love who has the power to cross centuries. In the 7th century, Majnun, or 'Qays-al-Mulawwah', paved a path that is still motivating many to set relationship goals. As the father of Layla rigorously opposed their bond, the poet grew mad in the sorrow of separation and related catastrophes.

The consciousness of vision has beautifully infused their tale. The story, which took place in Arabia, is now a part of Turkish, Persian, and Indian folklore.

The old chronicles never lose their shine. We can repeat after them amid the hate upsurges when several people and groups are constantly opposing the celebration of love with quite political intentions.

Do not let the distress overpower your heart! Because you too can cross mountains or even centuries!